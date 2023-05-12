Nachoyah Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nachoyah Shrine is found within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Great Sky Island. The entrance of the Nachoyah Shrine can be found above the Room of Awakening. It primarily teaches you how to use the Recall ability.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Nachoyah Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the Ability to Rewind challenge so you can collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Nachoyah Shrine location and how to enter

The Nachoyah Shrine is found in the southern area of the Great Sky Island. The coordinates for the Nachoyah Shrine are (0390, -1162, 2298). It’s a bit tricky to enter, though. Follow these steps:

Teleport to the Room of Awakening on the Sky level. Ascend to the top of the stone pavillion in the corner of the room. Use Recall on the first large cogwheel to reverse its rotation and walk across the first large cogwheel to the second large cogwheel. Rewind the second large cogwheel and walk across the platforms. Jump into the hole in the wall ahead of you and turn to the right around the corner. Continue through the path to find the Nachoyah Shrine on your right.

Nachoyah Shrine puzzle solution

The Nachoyah Shrine teaches you a few methods on how to use the Recall ability, such as using rewind to go against a water’s current, to reach higher elevation, or to reverse the rotation of an object.

1. After you proceed into the shrine, use the Recall ability on the raft in the water, then hop aboard to cross the body of water.

2. Recall the raft that falls from the waterfall and jump onto it.

3. Ride it back to the top and continue ahead to the cogwheel on your left.

4. Use the Recall ability on the cogwheel and ride it to the top to find a treasure chest with ten arrows inside.

5. Turn around to find two spinning dials above a gate. The gate will open once the two dials are overlapping each other, but they’re moving in opposite directions.

6. Wait for the two dials to overlap one another, then use the Recall ability on either one of the dials to ensure that both dials are moving in sync with each other. You can use Recall on either dial as long as they’re overlapping.

7. Continue through the gate and interact with the sigil to finish the shrine and retrieve a Light of Blessing.