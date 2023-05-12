Yamiyo Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Yamiyo Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Yamiyo Shrine location, conquer its challenges, and walk you through the “Combat Training: Throwing” trial so you can collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Yamiyo Shrine location

The Yamiyo Shrine is found northeast of the Lookout Landing and to the north of the Romani Plains in the Hyrule Field region. The coordinates for the Yamiyo Shrine are (0333, 0468, 0029).

Yamiyo Shrine puzzle solution

The Yamiyo Shrine is a combat-focused challenge that changes the way you think about ingredients. Ingredients are not only used to create items, but they can be used in combat as throwable items.