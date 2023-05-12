Jiosin Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Jiosin Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Ranch Ruins region.

Here, we’ll help you find the Jiosin Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Shape Rotation” trial to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Once you’re done with the Jiosin Shrine, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine.

Jiosin Shape Rotation shrine location

The Jiosin Shrine is found in the Ranch Ruins region of Hyrule, on the western edge of the region, close to the border of Passeri Greenbelt. Its coordinates are (-0240, -0374, 0026).

Jiosin Shrine puzzle solution

Jiosin Shrine, as the “Shape Rotation” subtitle suggests, is about rotating objects to use them in ways that befit you — sometimes through holes in the wall, while other times to act as a staircase for ledges that are way too high up.

Once you enter Jiosin Shrine, you’ll walk a short distance down some stairs and toward a gap you must cross. Here’s what to do.

1. In the room to the left, use Ultrahand to pick up the platform and transfer it to the main room using the X-shaped hole in the wall.

2. Place the platform over the gap and use it as a bridge to access the other side of the room.

3. Continue into the next room, where you’ll find doorways to smaller rooms on both the left and right walls. Go into the right-side room and use Ultrahand to pick up the object there. You’ll have to rotate it so it fits through the hole in the wall. It’s a little tricky to get it perfectly aligned, but you’ll get it through!

4. Place the cube object at the back of the room and use it to climb up onto the higher platform. You’ll have to rotate the cubes once again to get up there. Take note of the hole in the ground to the left of the platform — part of the cube will need to be set in there so you’re actually able to climb up. Here’s how we did it:

5. Once you’re on the platform — you may need to run and jump over a small gap — make your way to the chest, which will award you with Hasty Elixir.

6. Head back into the main room and pick up the object and rotate it until it fits into the hole on the left side of the room.

7. Rotate the object to create a staircase leading onto the higher platform. Here’s how we did it:

9. Use your newly built staircase to access the higher platform and enter the next room, which is where you’ll find a sigil to complete the shrine. Press the button to examine it, and you’ll be awarded with the Light of Blessing.

Once you’re done, our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shrine locations page can offer other challenges to investigate nearby, while for the critical path, our walkthrough can direct you with where to go next.