Mogawak Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mogawak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lanayru region.

Our guide will help you find the Mogawak Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chests and Light of Blessing.

Mogawak Shrine location

Mogawak Shrine is in the Lanayru region to the east-southeast of the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. You’ll find it right underneath the Zora’s Domain settlement. The exact coordinates are (3298, 0424, 0112).

Mogawak Shrine puzzle solution

Mogawak Shrine is laid out in a cross. When you enter, there’s a waterspout and some Zonai circuitry to your right, a Zonai battery and a lift in front of you, and a small moat with a gate (hiding a chest behind it) to your left.

1. Grab the Zonai battery with Ultrahand and carry it up the ramp to the right. Place it on the charging pad on the right side.

2. Head to the left side of the pool of water, and use Ultrahand to pull up a chest with a magic scepter inside.

3. Pick up the panel floating in the water to your right. Attach it to the hub on the wall to make a waterwheel-like contraption. Use Ultrahand to start it moving. (It’s possible to get it running permanently by placing the panel opposite the existing one, but you can also set it at a 90° angle — the waterwheel will generate electricity even if it’s just bouncing a little.)

4. When the battery is fully charged, carry it back down to the middle room.

5. Carry the charged battery across to the moat on the far side. Your goal here is to power the gate on the far side of the water without electrocuting yourself in the process.

6. Make sure the balls in the water are positioned so they’re as close to each other as you can get them, and then place the battery on the pad.

7. The range of electrocution in water is relatively short, so just stick to the wall to get past. You can also go grab the panel from your waterwheel and use it as a floating platform to help you cross the water.

8. Open the chest behind the gate you opened for an opal.

9. Take the battery back to your waterwheel and recharge it.

10. Carry the charged battery up the stairs to the lift. You can either place it directly on the lift with you or on the pad next to it.

11. Ride the lift to the top and collect your Light of Blessing.