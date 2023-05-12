Morok Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Morok Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lanayru Wetlands region.

Our guide will help you find the Morok Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, Polygon’s shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Morok Shrine location

Morak Shrine is in the Lanayru Wetlands region to the northwest of the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. The exact coordinates are (1183,-0780, 0133).

Morok Shrine puzzle solution

Morok Shrine lets you play around with stacks of Zonai springs — the “bouncy devices” from this shrine’s challenge.

1. As you enter, there’s a piston directly ahead of you. Go stand on it, and let it launch you up to the next area.

2. Instead of a piston, there’s a spring Zonai mechanism here. Climb on top and swing your weapon to trigger it, and let it launch you up to the next area.

3. There’s another spring where you land. This time, face to the right and hit the spring, then glide over to the platform with the spring, ramp, and ball. (For another option, you can move the spring to the ramp along the right edge of the platform you’re on. Set it so it’s angled over to the platform off to the right, and let it launch you that way.)

4. Grab the spring with Ultrahand, and place it on the ramp so it’s angled back the way you came.

5. Grab the ball from top of the ramp on the right side, and place it on top of the spring.

6. Hit the spring to launch the ball over to the previous area.

7. Hit the spring again to reset it, and then use it to launch yourself after the ball.

8. The ball you launched will probably not quite land where you need it to, so place it in the bottom of the bowl to the left of the spring.

9. This opens the gate to the left and lets you grab a pair of springs.

10. Place them against the wall in front of the original spring on this platform. Grab the original spring and place it on top.

11. Climb up to the top of your spring-stack, and trigger it. You’ll be high enough to reach the shrine’s exit, but look below you first. There's a chest with a sneaky elixir inside on a ledge about halfway down.

12. Reset the springs, climb back on top, and trigger them again. Glide over to the exit for your Light of Blessing.