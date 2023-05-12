Tajikats Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Tajikats Shrine lies within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Fields region.

This guide will help you find where Tajikats Shrine is located, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Building with Logs” puzzle to collect the shrine’s treasure chests — loot! — and the Light of Blessing at the end.

Tajikats Shrine location

You’ll find the Tajikats Shrine and its “Building with Logs” trial at the coordinates of (0344, -1007, 0016). It’s in the Hyrule Fields region of the map, quite close to the eastern border.

Tajikats Shrine puzzle solution

The Tajikats Shrine is designed to test your ability to build with logs. You’ll have to use the Ultrahand ability to put things together that’ll help you cross a number of different gaps, some of which are water. Here’s how you’ll do it.

1. You’ll notice a log on the left side of the room as you move into the main space. Rotate it using Ultrahand and place it vertically alongside the next platform.

2. Climb the log, then pull that same log up onto the platform with you.

3. Next, you’ll see two more logs to the left when you’ve reached the second level. Use Ultrahand to combine the three logs together into a caret shape — like a triangle with no bottom, so it fits onto the top of the pitched platforms.

4. Move the caret-shaped logs so they can be used as a bridge without falling. Here’s how we did it:

5. Go over the bridge, then assemble together the logs vertically to create a long bridge to cross the water, then cross that gap.

6. On the right side of the room you’ll find four logs. Combine those vertically, once again, to cross over the water. (We were able to get away with using three logs to create a useable bridge.)

7. You’ll find a bunch of logs and some Zonai-built fans on the right side of the room. Right in front of you, there’s a huge chasm of water to cross. You’ll need a boat.

How to make a boat in the Tajikats Shrine

Ultrahand together three logs horizontally to create a platform to stand on. Attach a fan to the back of the logs. Pick up the boat with Ultrahand and plop it into the water. Hop in, hit the fan to start it, and get sailing.

How to open the chest and complete the Tajikats Shrine