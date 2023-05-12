Jonsau Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jonsau Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lanayru Wetlands region.

Our guide will help you find the Jonsau Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, Polygon’s shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Jonsau Shrine location

Jonsau Shrine is in the Lanayru Wetlands region to the north-northeast of the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. The exact coordinates are (1743, 0018, 0025).

Jonsau Shrine puzzle solution

You’ll have to push a couple buttons on the ceiling in Jonsau Shrine to advance through its puzzles. The trick is, you can’t reach them with your Ultrahand ability. Jonsau Shrine is a challenge in using Ultrahand to play with buoyancy and launch wooden objects into the air.

1. As you enter Jonsau Shrine, use Ultrahand to grab the wooden ball floating in the water ahead of you.

2. Move it over to the right and place it directly under the big yellow button above you.

3. Use Ultrahand to push the ball underwater as far as you can, and then let it go. It will launch out of the water to hit the button. That opens the gate to your right.

4. As you enter the next room, there’s a chest underwater on your left. It’s next to the second pillar. Open it for a strong Construct bow.

5. There’s also a Construct to deal with on your right.

6. Past the Construct, there will be another yellow button on your left.

7. This time, you’ll have a large plank. Pick it up with Ultrahand and rotate it so that it’s standing up on end (portrait, not landscape).

8. Repeat the process of holding it underwater and letting it shoot up to the button.

9. Head through the gate on the right and grab the wooden ball.

10. Do the same process again to launch the ball up through the hole in the platform above you. Your goal is to hit the lift so that the plank comes free.

11. Once the lift and the plank are down, place the plank on the lift to give yourself a nice platform. Grab the ball again, and move it underwater under the lift.

12. When you let it go, it will launch you into the air.

13. Paraglide over to the exit to claim your Light of Blessing.