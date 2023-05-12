Kyononis Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kyononis Shrine is located in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Castle’s Central Square. It’s part of the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins.

We’ll help you get to the Kyononis Shrine and solve its “Combat Training” puzzle, find any treasure chests, and complete the shine to get Light of Blessing. Kyononis Shrine is one of the simpler shrines, with only a few steps covering combat basics.

Kyononis Shrine location

The Kyononis Shrine is located in Hyrule Castle’s Central Square at the (-0205, 0451, 0021) coordinates, right by the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins.

Kyononis Shrine puzzle solution

The Kyononis Shrine and its “Combat Training” trial is fairly simple; it took us less than four minutes to complete. Basically, the shrine tests your ability in combat — how to dodge, attack, and land a backflip. The shrine will guide you through its steps, too, with prompts on screen.

1. Travel down into the shrine’s main room and approach the Construct in the middle. It’ll transform and activate.

2. Dodge the Construct’s attacks using side hops.

3. Once there’s an opening, use the Flurry Rush ability.

4. Practice parrying with a shield to do a Perfect Guard.

5. Do a charged attack by holding down the attack button before letting your sword fly.

6. Defeating the Construct will earn you a Construct bow and a Zonai Charge. Grab them.

7. A gate at the end of the room will open. Proceed there to grab a Zonaite sword from the treasure chest in front of you, then complete the shrine by examining the sigil further in. That’s where you’ll get the Light of Blessing.