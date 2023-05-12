 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ishodag Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the A Windy Device trial

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - exterior of the Ishodag Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Ishodag Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

Our guide will help you find the Ishodag Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, Polygon’s shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Ishodag Shrine location

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom&nbsp;map showing the location of Ishodag Shrine Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Ishodag Shrine is in the Hyrule Field region to the west-northwest of the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower (and Lookout Landing). The exact coordinates are (-0885, 0418, 0048).

Ishodag Shrine puzzle solution

Ishodag Shrine will teach you how to use the fan Zonai device — the “windy device” from this challenge’s name.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Link carrying a fan Zonai device in Ishodag Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. At the bottom of Ishodag Shrine’s entrance stairs, grab the fan from the floor on your left as you pass.

2. Place it on the ground next to the wall ahead of you. Place it so the narrow end is pointed down (and the yellow light is on top when it’s activated).

3. Hit the fan to turn it on, and use your paraglider to ride the wind to the top of the wall.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Link riding a makeshift airboat in Ishodag Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. At the top of the stairs, you’ll find another fan and a wooden panel.

5. Place the fan along one short side of the panel with the grate side (the direction the wind blows) pointed back.

6. Pick the whole assembly up with Ultrahand and place it in the water. Climb on board, and hit the fan to activate it. Ride your airboat to the far side of the water.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Link using a Zonai fan to lift a seesaw in Ishodag Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

7. On the other side, grab one of the fans and turn to the right.

8. There’s a seesaw hanging there, with a chest attached to the right end. Place the fan against the underside of the low end of the seesaw with Ultrahand. Turn it on to push the seesaw level.

9. Grab the other fan and place it on the ground facing up.

10. Use your paraglider to ride the wind up, and open the chest for an opal.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Link attaching Zonai fans to the bottom of a lift in Ishodag Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

11. Retrieve both fans and use Ultrahand to attach them to the underside of the metal lift.

12. Stand on the lift and hit the fans to activate them.

13. Ride the lift to the top to claim your Light of Blessing and exit.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough and guides

Your fast track to becoming the Hero of Time

View All Stories

How to unlock Autobuild in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Where to find ancient arowana in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

How to increase weapon durability in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Kazuma Hashimoto
/ new

We need to talk about Prince Sidon in Tears of the Kingdom

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Don’t miss Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s best early shield

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon