Ishodag Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ishodag Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

Our guide will help you find the Ishodag Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Ishodag Shrine location

Ishodag Shrine is in the Hyrule Field region to the west-northwest of the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower (and Lookout Landing). The exact coordinates are (-0885, 0418, 0048).

Ishodag Shrine puzzle solution

Ishodag Shrine will teach you how to use the fan Zonai device — the “windy device” from this challenge’s name.

1. At the bottom of Ishodag Shrine’s entrance stairs, grab the fan from the floor on your left as you pass.

2. Place it on the ground next to the wall ahead of you. Place it so the narrow end is pointed down (and the yellow light is on top when it’s activated).

3. Hit the fan to turn it on, and use your paraglider to ride the wind to the top of the wall.

4. At the top of the stairs, you’ll find another fan and a wooden panel.

5. Place the fan along one short side of the panel with the grate side (the direction the wind blows) pointed back.

6. Pick the whole assembly up with Ultrahand and place it in the water. Climb on board, and hit the fan to activate it. Ride your airboat to the far side of the water.

7. On the other side, grab one of the fans and turn to the right.

8. There’s a seesaw hanging there, with a chest attached to the right end. Place the fan against the underside of the low end of the seesaw with Ultrahand. Turn it on to push the seesaw level.

9. Grab the other fan and place it on the ground facing up.

10. Use your paraglider to ride the wind up, and open the chest for an opal.

11. Retrieve both fans and use Ultrahand to attach them to the underside of the metal lift.

12. Stand on the lift and hit the fans to activate them.

13. Ride the lift to the top to claim your Light of Blessing and exit.