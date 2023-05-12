Where to find Hestu in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding Hestu’s locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be a tough task, especially with the map having both sky and underground portions in place. The character is still as elusive as he was in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and unless you know where to head next, you’ll spend a long time unable to increase your inventory.

Don’t fret, though, as we’ll be pointing out all paths that lead to him so you can start cashing in your hard-earned Korok Seeds. Below are all of the Hestu locations we’ve found in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and how we got to them.

Bear in mind that Hestu moves around a fair bit, which is why we’re detailing multiple spots based on the experience of different playthroughs. For the third location, it can be somewhat uncertain depending on where you are in terms of main story progress.

First Hestu location – Lindor’s Brow

Hestu, at least at first, appears on a specific spot around Hyrule. Meeting him will kickstart the “Hestu’s Concerns” side adventure, which we’ll be detailing below, but bear in mind this won’t be the last time you’ll have to track him down.

The first Hestu location is northwest of Lookout Landing at the coordinates (-1714, 1067, 0202), following the main road that leads to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower.

Hestu will ask for one Korok Seed as an introduction. Then, feel free to choose whichever pouch slot you want between weapons, shields, and bows. If you have at least two more Korok Seeds on you, he’ll also accept them for an additional slot.

After you’re done, he’ll mention he’s thinking of parting ways to the east, as he’s looking for a “place to relax” somewhere around there. That’s all for now.

Bear in mind that I came across Hestu during my first few hours exploring Hyrule. By that point, I hadn’t even reached any of the four main regions following the main quest. If you started making progress on the main questline and skipped this spot, he might be in Lookout Landing (more about this in the third section below).

Second Hestu location – Korok Forest

The Korok Forest is by far the best place to head to if you want Hestu to stay in one fixed location. The downside is that you’ll first need to get through the Lost Woods, reach the Korok Forest, and help the Deku Tree clear a chasm in its stomach (which comes with a fight against Phantom Ganon).

We cover the general steps below, but if you find yourself stumped at any point, consult our guides for getting through the Lost Woods and clearing the Korok Forest of gloom.

Northeast of the Castle Ruins and southeast of the Great Hyrule Forest, you’ll see a path that emerging northward from the Woodland Stable.

Around its center, right above Minshi Woods, there is a chasm that leads to the Depths, at the coordinates (1033, 1660, 0157), which is aptly called “Minshi Woods Chasm.”

Dive in, and you’ll end up right in Minshi Grove at the coordinates (1055, 1676, -0613). You can use the lit pillars to know when you’re approaching the ground so you can glide safely.

Once you emerge in the Korok Forest, you’ll notice Hestu isn’t immediately present upon your arrival. First, you need to help the Deku Tree by clearing the chasm inside it. It’s a tough fight, but one you can overcome if you prepare yourself accordingly.

Once the encounter is over, return to the surface (you can fast travel to the Musanokir Shrine next to the Deku Tree!) and, lo and behold, your pal Hestu will be waiting for you at the coordinates (0412, 2124, 0143) from here on out.

As we mentioned, after you gain access to Hestu in the Korok Forest, he will stay there from that moment on. If you want to avoid having to manually search across Hyrule, this is a good method to lock him onto one easily approachable spot.

Third Hestu location – Lookout Landing

If you don’t tackle the Korok Forest encounter for Hestu to appear, there is an alternative. Polygon’s Mike Mahardy saw Hestu inside Lookout Landing near the clothing store after he completed all four temples from the main questline.

There’s a patch of land with a tree at the coordinates (-0220, 0063, 0018), right in the center between the clothing store and the stable. That’s another possibility available in case you’re just focusing on main quests first.

Polygon’s Julia Lee first met Hestu in the same spot after completing the Zora’s Domain main quest (starting with “Sidon of the Zora” and concluding with the “Water Temple”) in the main story.

If you’re not pressed about running out of inventory space, it’s likely that progressing through the mainline quests will eventually lead Hestu to appear in Lookout Landing.

On my end, I hadn’t progressed in the main story until I got to the Korok Forest. Of all the times I passed through Lookout Landing beforehand, I didn’t see Hestu there. It’s easy to assume you need to progress through the main story in order to trigger his appearance, so that should be your focus if you want to avoid the trip through the Lost Woods. If in doubt, the Korok Forest is the best method to exchange your Korok Seeds so far.