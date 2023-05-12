Where to find dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It takes more than just looking up to the sky to find dragon locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The creatures are quite sparse throughout Hyrule, and each of these mythical beings carries its own peculiarities. Even if you’re well-versed with the ones from Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there are multiple key differences to consider in the sequel.

This page lists all dragon locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that we’ve seen so far. We’ll be updating the list accordingly once we’re able to confirm all of them.

Dragon locations list

Farosh : Often seen around Lake Hylia and Gerudo Canyon.

: Often seen around Lake Hylia and Gerudo Canyon. Naydra : Often seen around East Necluda and Mount Lanayru.

: Often seen around East Necluda and Mount Lanayru. Dinraal : Often seen around Eldin Mountains and Deep Akkala.

: Often seen around Eldin Mountains and Deep Akkala. Light Dragon: This dragon circles around all of Hyrule’s surface level.

Here’s the gist. The locations mentioned for Farosh, Naydra, and Dinrall should be taken as references for the areas they are usually around. Sometimes, they’ll be slightly outside of them, and others they might be crossing the regions in between the two extremes.

For example, I’ve seen Farosh flying over Mount Nabooru and the River of the Dead, while I’ve stumbled upon Dinraal over the Isle of Rabac and Darunia Lake. Still, as long as you use the map locations that we’re showing below, you should have a broad reference of where to find them.

How to jump on a dragon in Tears of the Kingdom

Thankfully, there are usually at least two Skyview Towers around, which you can use to quickly move between the areas, lift yourself up, and take a look around the sky. Options such as using Recall on any sky rocks on the ground, or just building a vehicle to take flight using Zonai Devices will get you close to the dragons.

In terms of materials, dragons drop scales when you hit them in the body, and you’ll receive claw and horn fragments when you hit those respective spots. Shard Spikes, a new item type introduced in Tears of the Kingdom, can be found on the backs of dragons, and you can simply pick them up — they make for a great Fuse combination, as they add a ton of damage and also imbue the weapon with the elemental power of the dragon.

If you want to try and get specific parts, remember to use homing arrows. In order to know whether a dragon will drop an item or not, pay attention to its body: If it's glowing, it means the creature can still drop items. If not, you’ll have to wait until the glow returns.

If you don’t see a dragon on the surface and you’re sure that you’ve checked all the possible surroundings, it’s likely that the creature is in the Depths. As part of their route, they tend to use chasms around the corresponding areas to dive underneath, and then come out of the other end.

Lastly, keep in mind that aside from the Light Dragon, the rest will expel elemental beams — lightning for Farosh, frost for Naydra, and fire for Dinraal. Also, each dragon will have extreme weather conditions related to its element, so you’ll need to prepare accordingly beforehand. Details about how to resist each condition, as well as specific locations, are listed below.

Farosh, lightning dragon location

Farosh can be found roaming around the Gerudo Desert and Lake Hylia, toward the southwestern corner of the map.

To make it easier to spot Farosh, you can lift yourself up using the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. As for nearby chasms, Farosh usually uses the East Gerudo Chasm.

In order to resist lighting, crafting elixirs or meals that can grant you resistance to electricity will help. In addition, if you get your hands on the Rubber Armor set — which provides Link with shock resistance — that will be of help. You can grab the chest piece inside a chest in Whistling Hill Cave — it’s located southeast of Hyrule Field, north of the Teniten Shrine at the coordinates (-0073, -1045, 0019). Worst case scenario, make sure to heal periodically while you’re on Farosh’s back, grab what you need, and make a swift escape.

Naydra, frost dragon location

Naydra can be found roaming the East Necluda and Mount Lanayru regions, towards the southeastern corner of Hyrule.

To make it easier to spot Naydra, you can lift yourself up in the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. As for nearby chasms, Naydra usually uses the East Hill Chasm close to Kakariko Village.

In order to resist the dragon’s element, we have a dedicated page explaining how to get cold resistance.

Dinraal, fire dragon location

Dinraal can be found roaming the Eldin Mountains and Deep Akkala regions in Hyrule. This one might be tricky as the Death Mountain usually blocks your visibility, so make sure to circle around it or, better yet, above it.

To make it easier to spot Dinraal, you can lift yourself up in the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower and Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower. As for nearby chasms, Dinraal usually uses the East Akkala Plains Chasm near Akkala Highlands.

In order to resist the dragon’s element, we have a dedicated page explaining how to get heat resistance.

Light Dragon, white dragon location

The Light Dragon is the most elusive of the bunch, as the creature’s route encompasses all of Hyrule. You can take the sides of the map as a broad reference as to where it might be flying around, as opposed to the central part of Hyrule.

The upside is that you can safely get close to the Light Dragon, as it doesn’t have a hazardous element around it. But if it’s taking a long time to cross paths with it, you can follow our step-by-step page to find the Master Sword, which is on top of the dragon. A related mission will point you to its location at all times, making it so much easier to track it down.