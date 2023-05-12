Where to find all Great Fairy Fountains in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Great Fairy Fountains are key in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: They’re the go-to method for enhancing armor pieces — as long as you have the necessary materials and rupees to pay the upgrade fee, that is.

While finding all Great Fairy Fountain locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a straightforward ordeal, there are multiple extra steps involved in order to interact with the Great Fairies themselves. Prepare to take on side quests, travel around each corner of Hyrule, and get the members of a legendary music troupe back together.

Where to find all Great Fairy Fountain locations

There is a total of four Great Fairy Fountains across Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and each is found close to a stable. After you interact with your first fairy, she will mark the location of the remaining three on your map. But in the meantime, you’ll need to manually head over to one of the four spots to kickstart the search.

Keep in mind that you’ll have access to upgrades as soon as you help at least one of the Great Fairies. Each eligible piece of armor has its own necessary materials and a rupee fee.

That said, if you want to enhance your armor even further, you’ll need access to the subsequent fairies. As such, the possible enhancement levels at your disposal increase with each fairy until you’ve uncovered all four of them.

For a breakdown of how the mechanic works, we explain how to upgrade your armor on a dedicated page.

To help, what follows is a list of all Great Fairy Fountain locations and their regions at a glance:

Great Fairy Tera (northeast of the Castle Ruins)

(northeast of the Castle Ruins) Great Fairy Kaysa (southwest of Lookout Landing)

(southwest of Lookout Landing) Great Fairy Cotera (northwest of East Necluda)

(northwest of East Necluda) Great Fairy Mija (northeast of Rito Village)

As mentioned, you’ll have to go through a few hoops to actually be able to interact with the Great Fairies and upgrade your armor. The Great Fairy Fountains aren’t available right away. Instead, you need to complete a series of sidequests involving a musical troupe — called The Stable Trotters — who are currently missing.

The first two members of the musical troupe can be found in the Woodland Stable in Eldin Canyon at the coordinates (1046, 1145, 0022), to the west of Pico Pond and northeast of Crenel Hills. They’ll mention the Lucky Clover Gazette, which is a newspaper, as the only people who can hear their story. So, it’s up to you to go out and find them.

The Lucky Clover Gazette is located on a stable under the same name east of Rito Village at the coordinates (-3251, 1772, 0118). If this is your first time visiting them, chat with Traysi inside.

After a briefing, you’ll kickstart the ‘Potential Princess Sightings!’ side adventure, which involves all stables across Hyrule. This, in turn, creates a perfect opportunity for the Lucky Clover Gazette to meet the musical troupe — return to Woodland Stable to continue.

Great Fairy Tera, ‘Serenade to a Great Fairy’ walkthrough

Upon your arrival, Penn will be near the musical troupe, so just begin the conversation with all three of them. This will give you access to “Serenade to a Great Fairy” side adventure, in which you need to fix the troupe’s carriage.

Thankfully, there are some spare wheels next to carriage, which you can attach together using Ultrahand. Then, the troupe will ask for a horse to take the carriage. If you haven’t registered a horse yet, there are groups of them galloping around the area. Then, you’ll need a harness for the horse. For this, you’ll need two Pony Points, which is a reward-based currency related to stables.

In short, you need to speak to any character in a stable’s counter, who will unlock Pony Points with a membership card. Then, you’ll need two Pony Points for a towing harness — registering a horse and lodging in stables rewards you one each, and you also get a free point just by interacting with stables’ counters for the first time.

Once you’ve registered a horse, talk to the person at the counter and ask to take them out. When prompted, choose to customize the horse, and select the harness. Then, all you need to do is take the horse near the carriage, and use Ultrahand to attach the harness to it.

After that, hop on your horse, and take the musical troupe to the fairy. There aren’t any major obstacles along the way, so just enjoy the ride. (Bear in mind that if the carriage flips for any reason, you’ll have to restart the sequence from the stable.)

Once you’re done, the “Serenade to a Great Fairy” side adventure will be all set, and you’re free to continue with “Potential Princess Sightings!” at any time. That is all for the Great Fairy Tera!

Great Fairy Mija, ‘Serenade to Mija’ walkthrough

You can find the Great Fairy Fountain of Mija at the Snowfield Stable in the Tabantha Tundra at the coordinates (-1630, 2587, 0234), east of the Hebra Mountains. Once you arrive, you’ll see the musical troupe once more. They’re wondering where Eustus, who used the play the horn with them, might be. This kickstarts the “Serenade to Mija” side adventure.

If you go to your Adventure Log, you can mark the objective on your map. Eustus is stranded in the Tabantha Frontier at the coordinates (-3658, 0760, 0117), as he’s fallen into a hole along with his wagon.

After you talk to him, you’ll begin “The Hornist’s Dramatic Escape” side adventure. Basically, you need to use Ultrahand to combine the materials around the hole so you can lift the wagon with Eustus on it. This side adventure is a bit more involved than most of the other side adventures related to the Great Fairies; if you’re stuck, our guide to “The Hornist’s Dramatic Escape” quest steps.

Once he’s outside the hole, Eustus will return to the troupe on his own. Before doing so, you’ll obtain three courser bee honey. (A tip here: Keep the courser bee honey on-hand to save you a step in Great Fairy Cotera’s quest.) You can now return to Snowfield Stable at your convenience.

It’s time to take the musical troupe to the Great Fairy Mija. For this, you’ll have to use your horse and a harness in order to move the carriage again. The problem is that it lacks a roof to protect the group from the snow — thankfully, you can grab any square-shaped material from around the stable with Ultrahand and place it on top, just like you did with Eustus.

Now, the path to the Great Fairy is fairly straightforward — that said, make sure you’re approaching the hill from the left side, as there is a path that takes you directly to the fountain. Otherwise, going through the rocks will likely flip the carriage, and you’ll have to start over.

Once the musical troupe is close to Mija, a cutscene will roll out, and you’ll obtain 100 rupees for your troubles. That is all for the “Serenade to Mija” side adventure, and the Great Fairy Mija!

Great Fairy Cotera, ‘Serenade to Cotera’ walkthrough

You can find the Great Fairy Fountain of Cotera at the Dueling Peaks Stable southeast of West Necluda at the coordinates (1757, -1957, 0010), south of Kakariko Village. Once you arrive, you’ll see the musical troupe once more. They’re wondering where Beetz, who used the play the drum with them, might be. This kickstarts the “Serenade to Cotera” side adventure.

If you go to your Adventure Log, you can mark the objective on your map. Beetz is stranded in the southeast of Kakariko Village at the coordinates (2166, -1382, 0108), to the right side of the main road that leads to the village, near the water arm of Lake Siela.

Beetz will ask for Courser Bee Honey to make honey crepes. (I wish they were for me.) If you kept the ones that Eustus gave you during his quest, Beetz will mention that he senses you already have some, and can skip the step. If not, he says that there are some bee hives around the chasm next to Kakariko Village. This kickstarts the “Honey, Bee Mine” side adventure.

To get there, follow the main road and then climb all the way towards the chasm. If you open the map, you’ll see a forest surrounding it (south of East Hill and west of Pierre Plateau), which is where you want to head towards. If it helps, I found some bee hives at the coordinates (2042, -0857, 0162), which you can get safely using ice — a White Chuchu jelly Fused with an arrow will do wonders, or you can just throw them. If worst comes to worst and you’re surrounded by bees, you can just smack them until they leave you alone.

Once you have three Courser Bee Honey, return to Beetz to finish “Honey, Bee Mine,” receiving 100 rupees as a reward. From here, go ahead and return to the Dueling Peaks Stable for the next steps.

The musical troupe will mention that they need to cross the river, and insist that they can do it themselves. Reader, they can’t. Head over to the river and talk to Mastro. You’ll need to create a boat of sorts that can support the wagon with all four members on it. Don’t worry, it’s not as hard as it sounds. Here’s what worked for me:

There is both a construction post and some leftover Zonai devices to the side of the river, near the broken bridge.

With the help of Ultrahand , I grabbed two flat boards, and pieced them together.

, I grabbed two flat boards, and pieced them together. On one end, I placed a lever which, again, was near the river.

On the other end, I grabbed the wagon with Ultrahand and glued it so it wouldn’t move.

Then, I attached a fan to the back of the wagon.

There is also a battery that you can place anywhere on the boat so you can rest easy that you’ll make it to the other end. Honestly, it’s a fairly short trip, so I wouldn’t worry either way.

Once ready, I gently moved everything so it would float on the water, as it wouldn’t move if placed too close to the shore.

All that’s left is for you to hop on it, grab the lever, and drive the troupe to the Great Fairy Cotera on the other side of the river.

You’ll receive another 100 rupees for your troubles completing ‘Serenade to Cotera,’ as well as access to the Great Fairy Cotera in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Great Fairy Kaysa, ‘Serenade to Kaysa’ walkthrough

You can find the Great Fairy Fountain of Kaysa at the Outskirt Stable southwest of Hyrule Field at the coordinates (1404, -1266, 0032). Once you arrive, you’ll see the musical troupe once more. They’re trying to figure out Pyper’s whereabouts, who used the play the flute with them. This kickstarts the “Serenade to Kaysa” side adventure.

If you go to your Adventure Log, you can mark the objective on your map. You can find Pyper at Highland Stable at the coordinates (0519, -3423, 0047), southeast of Lake Hylia down south. Pyper isn’t exactly at the stable, but rather on top of a tree right past the construction post with materials. You’ll recognize the spot by the sound of the flute, and because there’s also a big burned patch of grass in front of the tree. Pyper will explain what happened there.

Talking to Pyper will kickstart “The Flute Player’s Plan” side adventure. Basically, Pyper wants 10 sunset fireflies to make a tree glow. Kids these days... If you don’t happen to have them on you (this was the case for me), the kid recommends heading over to the forest regions up north: Finra Woods and Pagos Woods. Since they’re fireflies, make sure you’re heading there during the night — anytime after midnight should do it. If you want to pass the time quickly, rest at the stable.

I found several fireflies around Pagos Woods at the coordinates (0673, -3068, 0008), but the whereabouts of the area should also apply. In order to catch fireflies, it’s a matter of patience — make sure you’re crouched, then slowly make your way toward the green floating lights.

Keep your finger on the A button at the ready, and once the prompt appears, snap them. While I was doing this, I saw a traveling merchant who had a few fireflies up for sale at 10 rupees a pop. Back inside the stable, Beedle also sold a few. But if you want to save rupees, Pagos Woods is the safest bet.

Once you have them all, return to Pyper. He will ask you to “bring Haite to this spot while it’s still dark,” referring to a little girl inside the stable. Turns out she was sleeping when I first went there, so I rented a bed at the stable and asked to be awakened at night. She was up that time, so all I had to do was talk and say “Hi! Follow me, please!” to continue the quest. You can also continue exploring elsewhere and return any other night, of course.

Take Haite to the tree by walking/sprinting toward it, and a cutscene will play out. That’s all for “The Flute Player’s Plan” side adventure, and you’ll cash in a Big Hearty Truffle as a reward. When ready, return to Outskirt Stable.

The Stable Trotters are reunited at last, and they’ll need your help getting to the fairy one last time. The path is just up the road, but it’s blocked by a ton of rocks that you can’t remove with Ultrahand. Thankfully, there is an almost finished cart that you can use, which is composed of a massive square of concrete and three Zonai wheels. There is a fourth well nearby that you can use to complete it, as well as a lever to drive it.

Similarly to “Serenade to Cotera,” grab the troupe’s wagon and glue it to the “car” with Ultrahand. Then, tell Mastro “Get in, I’ll handle it,” and the group will jump aboard. Now, thanks to the wheels, you’ll be able to just go over the rocks. Try to approach the road in a straight line so the wheels don’t get stuck to the sides, otherwise you’ll have to redo it.

Once close to the fountain, the troupe will play one last song for the Great Fairy Kaysa. You’ll obtain 100 more rupees, and the eternal thanks of the band. That’s the end of the “Serenade to Kaysa” side adventure!