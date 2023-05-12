‘Sidon of the Zora’, ‘The Broken Slate’ and ‘Clues to the Sky’ quest walkthroughs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, after getting acquainted with Purah and she catches you up to speed, she’ll send you off in four directions as part of the Regional Phenomena quest, with the eastern point being Zora’s Domain.

For those familiar with the original, you’ll know this to be the home of Sidon and the other Zora people. Once you arrive and start the Sidon of the Zora quest, it’ll then encompass many objectives - including The Broken Slate and Clues to the Sky - most of which we’ll walk through in this guide.

We have guides on how to complete the Ancient Zora Waterworks, Wellspring Island, and the Water Temple separately, since those are their own beasts, bringing the Zora region’s main questline to completion.

Reaching Zora’s Domain and starting the Sidon of Zora quest

There isn’t a specific way to get to Zora’s Domain this time around, as you can trek up the mountains, take the paths up alongside the lanterns, or glide in (if you have any Skyview Towers nearby unlocked).

Once you get there, talk to the marked stingray-head Zora below:

She’ll lament the muddy statue in front of her, so use a splash fruit to wash the mud off the statue. This will both instantly complete “The Sludge-Covered Statue” and start the “Sidon of the Zora” quest.

Helping Yona repair the armor and finding Sidon

After introducing yourself to Sidon’s fiancé, Yona, she’ll tell you to meet her at the infirmary, if you have time, which you should definitely do. She’ll have your Zora Armor waiting, but first you’ll need to give her an ancient arowana.

She notes that the blacksmith downstairs knows where to find one, but we recommend grabbing one from the ponds on the Great Sky Island (where you started off in the game). We found plenty in the small floating ponds north and east of Nachoya Shrine. Both of these are outlined in more detail on our ancient arowana locations page.

Once you have the Zora Armor, equip it and now you’ll swim up waterfalls. You can use this to easily access the Upland Zorana tower to the west, or head straight to Sidon in the north. Just swim up the waterfalls at Mikau Lake and Lulu Lake (east of Zora’s Domain) to end up at Mipha’s Court.

Make sure to complete Ihen-a Shrine nearby so you can easily fast travel back to this location.

The Broken Slate quest and Toto Lake

Sidon will chat with you a bit about how he’s purifying the water, so he can’t head out with you. He will direct you to Toto Lake in the west, which we’ve marked below.

Head here to talk to Jiahto in the small cavern and he’ll complain how this ancient slate is broken and how he wishes he could read it properly. Head outside of the cave and to the left to see the slate on the side of the cave, covered in mud.

Use a splash fruit to wash away the mud, pick it up with Ultrahand and place it into the slot to complete the quest. Jiahto will start rattling off a mysterious puzzle, talking about a bridge to the sky, marks of the king, and other suspiciously highlighted chunks of text. This will start the next quest...

Clues to the Sky main quest walkthrough

Before you head up to the “land of the sky fish,” you need to find King Dorephan, the monarch that leads the Zora people.

Some kids are playing around his throne in Zora’s Domain and they’ll discuss where to find him, but they refuse to talk about it when you’re around. Head to the throne room and sneak around them, approaching them from behind the throne. Stay crouched and move slowly to avoid being detected. Once you’re close enough, you’ll be able to listen in.

They announce that the king is hiding behind a waterfall, which is a common spot for him to rest. You can enter a hole to drop in on King Dorephan at the location below:

Dorephan will tell you why he’s hiding and note that a “mark of the king” is referring to a King’s Scale, and he’ll give you five, noting that if you lose them, you can come back to him for more. Nice!

Teleport back to Ihen-a Shrine and glide over to this brown waterfall flowing from a sky island with the Zora Armor equipped:

This island is the “land of the sky fish” as it resembles a fish in the sky. Wowee. The fish is covered in mud, but you don’t need to rinse it off. Facing the southwest while at the top of the fish, you’ll notice some debris that lines up into the shape of a tear, as seen below:

Fire off an arrow with a King’s Scale attached to it through the tear. A cutscene will play showing a glowing spot in a nearby lake. Head back to Sidon at Mipha’s Court to proceed.

Beating the Sludge Like mid-boss

This boss is similar to other enemies you may have seen around Hyrule, and it functions the same way, but with a muddy twist. Luckily, Sidon will be here to help out. Talk to Sidon throughout the battle to imbue your attacks with water and fire a water projectile ahead. Hit the Sludge Like with the water to rinse it off, allowing you to attack it.

If you’re farther away, it’ll spit projectiles at you. If it’s close by, it’ll try to chomp on you, stealing your equipped weapon and dealing some damage.

You’ll want to get up close to it, and back away from it when it moves in to bite you. When it misses, its uvula-tongue-dongle will stick out. Hit it with an arrow, polearm, or other weapon that can reach it, to stun it. Once it’s stunned, unleash a flurry of attacks until it recovers. Repeat these steps until it’s dead.

After it dies, a short cutscene will play and you can claim a (decayed) Royal Claymore from the chest that popped out of the beast’s body.

Sidon will run off to head to the light in the lake, and you should follow him up the stairs of Mipha’s Court. You can leap off the top of the stairs directly to the lake, and glide down to meet up with Sidon. He’ll open up an entryway to the next area, the Ancient Zora Waterworks, which you can hop in whenever you’re ready.

While the next area will provide you with the tools to complete the puzzles, they’re made easier with bomb flowers, if you have any. Feel free to collect some before you enter, if you want an easier time.