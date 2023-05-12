 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Susuyai Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the A Spinning Device trial

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Link standing at the entrance to the Susuyai Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Susuyai Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

Our guide will help you find the Susuyai Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, Polygon’s shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Susuyai Shrine location

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map showing the location of Susuyai Shrine Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Susuyai Shrine is in the Hyrule Field region to the southwest of the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower (and Lookout Landing). The exact coordinates are (-0785, -0433, 0018).

Susuyai Shrine puzzle solution

Susuyai Shrine teaches you about Zonai motors and how make simple cars.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Link entering Susuyai Shrine with three Zonai carts crossing in front of him. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. As you enter Susuyai Shrine, you’ll see three carts crossing a wide area ahead of you. Hit the wheels to deactivate them (so they stop running into you) and grab them with Ultrahand.

2. The middle cart — the one traveling from right to left — has a chest on it with a bundle of arrows inside.

3. Past those carts, you’ll come to a landing with a (partially) disassembled cart on your left. There’s a panel with two wheels (with built-in motors) attached, and two loose motors.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Link riding a Zonai cart across a conveyor belt. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Pick up the cart and flip it over, and then place the other two motors to match the two already in place. (You can also just grab one of the carts from before if you want to take the easy route.)

5. Position your cart so it can drive straight up the conveyor belt ramp.

6. Climb on, and hit one of the wheels to start the cart. Ride your cart over the ramp to the other side.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Link placing a motor against a crank with Ultrahand Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

7. When you hit the gate, there will be a crank on your right to turn.

8. Pull one (or more) of the wheels off of your cart, and attach it to one of the arms of the crank.

9. Set it in motion to open the gate.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Link riding a cart across a rail with a motor pulling him along. Image: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

10. The next section has a track with a cart hanging from it and two more motors on your left.

11. Grab one of the motors and place it at the top of the cart facing forward — position it so it’s attached to the cart and touching the top of the rail like in the image above.

12. Ride the cart to the end of the rail and then collect your Light of Blessing.

