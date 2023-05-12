 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sonapan Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the Missing Pathways challenge

By Johnny Yu
Sonapan Shrine entrance in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Sonapan Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Ridge region.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Sonapan location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Missing Pathways” challenge so you can collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Sonapan Shrine location

Sonapan Shrine map location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Sonapan Shrine is found in the Hyrule Ridge region beside a large patch of apple trees. The coordinates for the Sonapan Shrine are (-1921, -0356, 0228).

Sonapan Shrine puzzle solution

The Sonapan Shrine will test your knowledge on the Ascend ability; you’ll have to reach higher heights to retrieve treasure chests and proceed through the challenge.

Link halfway through the floor after using Ascend with arrows showing the locations of key items in the Sonapan Shrine and The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

1. Proceed into the shrine and use Ascend to rise to the next floor.

2. Head to the left side of this floor to find the treasure chest and a movable cube.

Treasure chest location in the Sonapan Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

3. Move the cube under the treasure chest and return to the middle of the room.

4. Go to the right side of this floor to find a large cube.

5. Grab the cube and place it on top of the platform in the middle of the room.

6. Align the cube closer to the left side of the platform.

Cube placement to get the treasure chest in the Sonapan Shrine of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

7. Stand under the platform so you’re aligned with the cube you placed on top of the platform.

8. Use Ascend to move to the top of the cube.

9. Jump off of the cube and glide around the left corner to the top of the cube in front of the treasure chest.

10. Open the treasure chest to receive five arrows.

11. Proceed down the stairs into the next room to find a pool of water with a platform overhead and another cube under a platform.

12. Move the cube into the pool of water and align it with the platform above it.

13. Return to the location from where you grabbed the cube and use the Ascend ability to rise to the top of the platform.

Cube location for the second puzzle in the Sonapan Shrine in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

14. Glide down to the top of the cube in the pool of water and use Ascend to rise to the platform above.

15. Interact with the sigil to complete the shrine.

