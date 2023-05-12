Sinakawak Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Sinakawak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Sinakawak Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “An Uplifting Device” challenge so you can collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Sinakawak Shrine location

The Sinakawak Shrine is found in the Hyrule Field region to the south of the North Hyrule Plain. The coordinates for the Sinakawak Shrine are (-1413, 0757, 0089).

Sinakawak Shrine puzzle solution

The Sinakawak Shrine teaches you how to yse balloons to carry materials to higher elevation and also how to use balloons to reach higher heights.

1. Walk down the stairs of the shrine to find two balloons on your left and a balloon blocked off by platform on the right.

2. Grab a wooden pallet from the left side and attach it to the bottom of the balloon on the right by using Ultrahand.

3. Bring the balloon over to the left and closer to the ground so it’s not blocked by the platform.

4. Ascend to the top of the platform and wait for the balloon to rise.

5. Jump onto the wooden platform attached to the balloon and ride it to the next floor.

6. Grab the balloon that you rode using Ultrahand or combine a torch and a balloon using the materials on this floor.

7. Place the balloon at the gate and release it to hit the button above the gate.

8. Proceed to the next room to find a criss-crossed pathways high above the ground.

9. Glide down to the floor to find a few balloons, a ball, and a few torches on the left side of the room.

10. Attach the ball to the basket of the balloon and add the torch to the top of the ball using Ultrahand. If you’re having trouble assembling the balloon, you can also add a wooden platform to the bottom of the basket to give yourself more room to work with.

11. Allow the balloon to float to the top of the room and walk over to the right side of the ground floor to find a balloon, a large ball, and four flame emitters.

12. Hit one of the flame emitters to deactivate it, then attach it to the inside of the balloon’s basket using Ultrahand.

13. Attach the large ball to the bottom of the balloon’s basket using Ultrahand.

14. Activate the flame emitter and allow the balloon to float to the top of the room.

15. Ascend up to the upper floor to find two pits in the ground with a large hole and a small hole.

16. Grab the balloons and place them above their respective holes. If you’re having trouble grabbing the balloons, ascend up to the criss-crossed pathways and grab them from higher ground.

17. Unstick the large ball from its balloon and drop it into the large hole to open the gate blocking the chest. Open the treasure chest to receive an opal.

18. Return to the previous room with the balloons.

19. Split the smaller ball from its balloon to open the final gate and interact with the sigil to complete the shrine.