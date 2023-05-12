Ihen-a Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ihen-a Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lanayru Great Spring region, in Mipha Court.

This guide will help you find the Ihen-a shrine location and walk you through the solution for its “Midair Perch” puzzle to collect treasures and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Ihen-a Shrine location and how to enter

The Ihen-a Shrine is found within the Lanayru Great Spring region at the coordinates of (3784, 0579, 0485). You won’t immediately see the glowing green sigil that typically lets you into shrines. Instead of the sigil, there’s some moving goop in the way. Fuse some Splash Fruit to an arrow, then shoot it at the goop; that’ll reveal the sigil, which allows you to enter the shrine.

Ihen-a Shrine puzzle solution

After you clear the blockage to the Ihen-a Shrine, you’ll start the “Midair Perch” puzzle.

Here’s how to solve it:

1. Head down the stairs and into the shrine’s main chamber.

2. Use Ultrahand to assemble the flat, square stones into a stair shape leading onto the raised platform. Climb the stairs and head into the next chamber.

3. You’ll see a chasm. Right in front you’ll see one of those Zonai stone squares, and to the right, there’s a large metal grate. This is what you need to pass over the gap.

4. Hit the square stone to activate the Zonai charge. Place it into the gap. If you don’t activate the Zonai charge, it’ll drop into the chasm. (Another will pop up in its original spot, though.)

5. Grab the metal grate and place it on top of the Zonai-charged square. Use this combination like a bridge.

6. You’ll need both of these metal grates again, so you may as well move them further into the room once you’ve crossed over.

7. Place the stone Zonai-charged square in the gap, about halfway to the top of the raised platform and at an angle.

8. Place the grate onto the stone, also at an angle. Confused? It should look like this:

9. Use the makeshift bridge to reach the higher platform. If you still have to cross a bit of a gap at the top, leap and use your glider to close the distance.

10. Head left into the next chamber. On the left-side wall of that platform, there’s a chest on a platform. Use the floating square stones to make a staircase to access it. You’ll get five arrows for your troubles.

11. You’ll see a ball, which you’ll need to move across the wide gap. You’ll have to use the square stones to get over there and to bring the ball with you. Use three stones for a moving bridge, and one stone to move the ball.

12. Attach two squares and place them into the chasm, right by the cliff face. Place the third stone ahead of it, but separate.

13. Grab the ball and attach it to the fourth stone, then use Ultrahand to move that stone as far as you can across the gap. It’ll stay there on its own while we cross.

14. Hop onto your first two squares, then leap to the third square.

15. Turn around and grab those two squares and place them ahead of you. Here’s what that looked like for us:

16. Hop onto those squares and grab the single square and do the same — move it ahead of you to complete the bridge. You should be able to make it to the other side, but if not, keep doing this motion in moving the squares as you progress.

17. You should now be able to reach the ball with Ultrahand after crossing the bridge. Grab that and put it into the circular slot on the floor. That’ll make the gate open at the far end of the room.

18. Head into that chamber and examine the sigil to complete the shrine and get the Light of Blessing.