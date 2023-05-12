Kamizun Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kamizun Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

Our guide will help you find the Kamizun Shrine location and walk you through how to solve its puzzles so you can collect its treasure chest(s) and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, Polygon’s shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Kamizun Shrine location

The Kamizun Shrine is located at the (-0176, -1557, 0023) coordinates in Tears of the Kingdom. It’s within the Hyrule Field region, east of the Forest of Time. If you’re looking at the map, you’ll notice that the shrine is just northwest of the red and black blob at the northeastern corner of the region below it.

Kamizun Shrine puzzle solution

Kamizun Shrine is a beginner’s level “Proving Grounds” trial where you’ll need to defeat several different Constructs. There’s a catch, though: You’ll only be able to use equipment you find within the shrine. Here’s how you’ll do it:

1. Down the stairs, to your right, you’ll find a stick, a shield, a bow, and 10 arrows. Grab those and taken them with you.

2. Enter into the main chamber. You’ll see several different platforms and a number of different objects on the ground. On your left, there’s a boulder. Use Fuse to attach it to your stick. This will help you later.

3. The majority of the Constructs await you on the opposite side of the room. Three are ground level, and one is on the rightmost platform at the back of the room.

4. Use your arrows to defeat the Construct on the platform, staying out of view of the other three. When they see you, the other Constructs will rush you.

5. Fight the other three Constructs on the ground, using dodge and your Flurry Rush ability. Your stick with a boulder will also come in handy. You can use anything you find in the room, including a bow and arrow, but this is how we approached it.

6. Defeating the Constructs will return your equipment. In the next room, there’s a spiked iron ball to grab. (We attached it to a Zonaite sword.)

7. Head further into the next room to open the chest and get a spring shield.

8. Examining the sigil further in will complete the shrine and award you the Light of Blessing, and you’ll exit the shrine.