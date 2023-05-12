Makasura Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Makasura Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s West Necluda region.

Our guide will help you find the Makasura Shrine location and walk you through the solution for the “An Upright Device” puzzle so you can collect the shrine’s treasure chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, Polygon’s shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Makasura Shrine location

The Makasura Shrine is located in the West Necluda region, just south of Kakariko Village. The exact coordinates are (1770, -1050, 0166).

Makasura Shrine puzzle solution

The Makasura Shrine’s “An Upright Device” trial primarily makes you use the Ascend ability. Once you enter the shrine, you might immediately be stumped — the main chamber looks to simply be an empty room. But look up and you’ll see where you’re supposed to go.

1. Walk to the far end of the room, underneath the slight edge. Use Ascent to move through the ledge onto the next level.

2. In the next room, you’ll find a grate attached to a Zonai device. Move it close to the edge, then hit the Zonai device to cause the grate to stand up straight, so you can climb it to perch on its platform, like so:

3. Jump off and use your glider to clear the gap into the next area.

4. Head straight and you’ll see another L-shaped grate. Grab it and take it over to the left-side wall of that area. Hit the Zonai device to stand it up, and climb it and use your glider again to get into the gated-off area.

5. There are three items in the gated off area: a Zonai device, a grate with a bowl attached, and a ball. Attach the Zonai device to the end opposite the bowl, on the grate. You’ll want to Fuse it the same way it’s used previously in the shrine.

6. Grab the ball and move it into the bowl. Here’s what it looks like all together:

7. Hit the Zonai device to cause the grate to stand up, which will shoot the ball into the other chamber. The gate on the opposite side of the other chamber should open once the ball reached the indent in the chamber.

8. Before you leave this chamber, though, move the grate to the back side of the room, opposite the gate, where there’s a treasure chest on a ledge. Open it to get a Fairy Tonic.

9. Once that’s done, move the grate back to the gated wall. Climb it, jump, and use your glider to exit the room and head back into the original chamber.

10. The room that opened has another grate with a bowl attached. Bring it into the main chamber. Attach it to the other grate, with the ledge, in the chamber, like so:

11. Make sure the Zonai device on the end is as close to the edge as possible before climbing into the bowl.

12. From the bowl, use an arrow to activate the Zonai device. You’ll get launched into the air by your makeshift lever, then glide once you’re at the pinnacle of your leap to reach the opposite side of the gap.

13. Examine the sigil at the other side of the room to complete the shrine and get the Light of Blessing.