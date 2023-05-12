Mayachin Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mayachin Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

Our guide will help you find the Mayachin Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, Polygon’s shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Mayachin Shrine location

Mayachin Shrine is in the Hyrule Field region just north of the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower. Here’s how to solve the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower in case you need help.

The exact coordinates are (-0705, -0866, 0031).

Mayachin Shrine puzzle solution

Mayachin Shrine is a little bit of pinball and a little bit of tee-ball mixed together.

1. Hop across the gap using the rotating platform when you first enter Mayachin Shrine.

2. Ahead, you’ll see a switch and a crystal, and below, you’ll see a few construction parts, a couple targets, and a ramp. And there’s a giant ball rolling through the middle of it all. In the image above, we’ve labeled the stuff we’ll be using in the next steps to help clarify.

3. If you haven’t yet, stand on the switch to reveal a target on the left.

4. Go down to the lower level and to the right. Grab the stake in the ground and flip it upside-down. Place it in the ceiling above the hanging panel.

5. Grab the hanging panel and rotate it so it’s laying flat. Attach the hanging panel to the stake to hold it up out of the way of the target button behind it.

6. Back at the actuator (the thing sticking out of the ground next to where the ball rolls), grab a stake and place it horizontally into the actuator’s face — we need to attach a pole to the actuator, but you can’t attach one directly.

7. Place a pole onto the end of the stake to create a bat-like structure — kind of like a pinball flipper.

8. Head back up to the top by the crystal and switch.

9. Hit the crystal a couple times to make sure your flipper works and to get a sense of the timing.

10. We’re going to aim for the target on the right first. Wait for the ball to roll past your bat assembly and get just before the edge of the platform, then hit the crystal.

11. You might need to play with the timing a little, but your goal is to hit the ball into the target.

12. When you do, you’ll open a gate on the right side of the switch and crystal platform. Go through it and open the chest inside for an energizing elixir.

13. Back at the crystal, your next goal is to hit the target on the left.

14. Watch for the ball to reach the second-to-last white tile on the floor, then hit the crystal.

15. Practice and adjust your timing until the ball hits its target.

16. Go through the gate on your left and collect your Light of Blessing.