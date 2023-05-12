Jiukoum Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jiukoum Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Faron region in the Popla Foothills.

Our guide will help you find the Jiukoum Shrine location and walk you through how to solve the “Built for Rails” puzzle so you can collect the shrine’s treasure chest and Light of Blessing.

Jiukoum Shrine location

The Jiukoum Shrine is located in the Popla Foothills area of Faron, tucked in a rocky area. You’ll find it at these coordinates: (0867, -2280, 0141).

Jiukoum Shrine puzzle solution

The “Built for Rails” trial within the Jiukoum Shrine is about movement — specifically about movement on rails. Primarily using the Ultrahand ability, you’ll have to use platforms to navigate a complex system of rails in the shrine.

1. You’ll see the first rails when you walk into the first room. On the left side, there are two platforms. Attach these together side by side, taking care that they line up perfectly. You’ll know you did this right when a rail appears on top.

2. Place your new platform on the rails, ideally between the walls so you get a good fit. Hop on and ride the rails to the next room.

3. The next room leads into the complex set of rails, but first, grab the treasure chest on a ledge, tucked away in a nook on the left side of the room. You’ve got five platforms total, including the two you combined to get into this room. Ultrahand four of these together (two combined together on the bottom, with two together for the ramp) to create a ramp up to the treasure chest, like so:

4. Climb the ramp, jump off of it, and use your glider to reach the chest, which contains Sticky Elixir. Head back down into the main room — you may have to remove the ramp to do so.

5. Now, you’ll create a platform to ride the rails. As with all things Tears of the Kingdom, there are likely a few ways to do this, but here’s how we pulled it off. Grab two small platforms and the long platform that’s already on the rails. Ultrahand them together to create a T shape, with one small platform at the bottom, like so:

6. It’s the vertical piece between the rails that’s the most important; you need it to keep things stable, or else it’ll be too unwieldy to ride. Hop on and follow the rails to the next platform.

7. Head up the stairs, where you’ll see four separate platforms and three fans. (Platforms on the left, fans on the right.) The rail system here is a little more complex, and is also partly uphill. Take the long platform and place it onto the rails. Fuse two small platforms vertically on the ends, so they fit through the gaps between the rails.

8. Turn the newly constructed platform around so the vertical platforms fit in the small gaps between the rails — this ensures it stays on the rails. Take two fans and place them on those vertical slabs. Put the third in the middle on the long slab on top, and another short slab right beneath it, like so:

9. Hop on and hit the top fan to start them all. Hold on for the ride! The middle slab should keep things steady for the second part of the rail ride, where the rails change.

10. Hop off when you reach the end and examine the green sigil to complete the shrine and receive the Light of Blessing.