 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Igoshon Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the Orbs of Water challenge

By Chelsea Stark
/ new
The rounded stone exterior with gray wings marking the entrance to a shrine. A blue field of sky is behind it, as it’s on a sky island. Image: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

Igoshon Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom‘s Wellspring Island.

Our guide will help you find the Igoshon Shrine location and walk you through how to solve its puzzles so you can collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Igoshon Shrine location

The Igoshon shrine is located on the Wellspring Island. This diagram shows their location on Tears of the Kingdom’s map. Image: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

Igoshon Shrine is in the Lanayru Great Spring Sky region, located on Wellspring Island. Its coordinates are (3480, 0664, 1326). You can check out our full Wellspring Island walkthrough as well.

Igoshon Shrine puzzle solution

The Igoshon Shrine requires you to navigate its many levels by floating inside giant orbs of water. Once you hop in an orb, you’ll be suspended in the water inside, and can use it to float along until the orb reaches its destination and combusts.

Link is being pushed towards a stone platform by riding inside a giant sphere made of water Image: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

1. After you enter the shrine, step onto the small dais between two torches at the far side of the room.

2. The dais generates an orb of water, which will carry you up to the next level.

3. Look to the left. You’ll see a new orb. To the right of that orb, watch for a chest repeatedly falling from the ceiling. Use Ultrahand to move the orb slightly to the right to catch the chest, then bring the orb (and the chest) closer so you can retrieve it.

4. After the orb combusts, open the chest to get a large Zonai charge.

Link stands below a 8-foot-tall orb of water floating in the air. The inside of the water orb is a green eyeball creature. Image: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

5. After you’ve opened the chest, turn your attention to the right side of the platform, where orbs of water slowly drop from the ceiling to splash apart on the ground.

6. Equip the Recall ability and use it on the orb just before it hits the ground, and hop in as it begins to ascend.

7. You’ll now be on the third level of Igoshon Shrine, which consists of two platforms separated by a large gap. Step in front of the water orb’s path as it leaves the generator, and it will whisk you across the gap. Be sure to hop out when the orb starts flashing green, as that’s a sign it’s about to break up.

8. On the new area, use Ultrahand to pick up the large block, and set it directly in the path of the next orb.

9. Then use Ultrahand to pick up the flat slab. Manipulate the slab so it’s also in the path of the orb, and leans against the block, like a ramp.

Link watches a large water orb roll up a ramp in front of him. The ramp is made of a slab leaning on a stone block. Image: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

10. If you’ve done it correctly, the orb’s path will now rise up towards the exit. Catch a ride up to complete the shrine and receive your Light of Blessing.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough and guides

Your fast track to becoming the Hero of Time

View All Stories

How to unlock Autobuild in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Where to find ancient arowana in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

How to increase weapon durability in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Kazuma Hashimoto
/ new

We need to talk about Prince Sidon in Tears of the Kingdom

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Don’t miss Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s best early shield

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon