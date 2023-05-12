Igoshon Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Igoshon Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom‘s Wellspring Island.

Our guide will help you find the Igoshon Shrine location and walk you through how to solve its puzzles so you can collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Igoshon Shrine location

Igoshon Shrine is in the Lanayru Great Spring Sky region, located on Wellspring Island. Its coordinates are (3480, 0664, 1326). You can check out our full Wellspring Island walkthrough as well.

Igoshon Shrine puzzle solution

The Igoshon Shrine requires you to navigate its many levels by floating inside giant orbs of water. Once you hop in an orb, you’ll be suspended in the water inside, and can use it to float along until the orb reaches its destination and combusts.

1. After you enter the shrine, step onto the small dais between two torches at the far side of the room.

2. The dais generates an orb of water, which will carry you up to the next level.

3. Look to the left. You’ll see a new orb. To the right of that orb, watch for a chest repeatedly falling from the ceiling. Use Ultrahand to move the orb slightly to the right to catch the chest, then bring the orb (and the chest) closer so you can retrieve it.

4. After the orb combusts, open the chest to get a large Zonai charge.

5. After you’ve opened the chest, turn your attention to the right side of the platform, where orbs of water slowly drop from the ceiling to splash apart on the ground.

6. Equip the Recall ability and use it on the orb just before it hits the ground, and hop in as it begins to ascend.

7. You’ll now be on the third level of Igoshon Shrine, which consists of two platforms separated by a large gap. Step in front of the water orb’s path as it leaves the generator, and it will whisk you across the gap. Be sure to hop out when the orb starts flashing green, as that’s a sign it’s about to break up.

8. On the new area, use Ultrahand to pick up the large block, and set it directly in the path of the next orb.

9. Then use Ultrahand to pick up the flat slab. Manipulate the slab so it’s also in the path of the orb, and leans against the block, like a ramp.

10. If you’ve done it correctly, the orb’s path will now rise up towards the exit. Catch a ride up to complete the shrine and receive your Light of Blessing.