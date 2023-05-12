Teniten Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Teniten Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

Our guide will help you find the Teniten Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Teniten Shrine location

Teniten Shrine is in the Hyrule Field region almost directly east of the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower (and Lookout Landing). The exact coordinates are (-0073, -1115, 0021).

Teniten Shrine puzzle solution

Teniten Shrine is pretty straightforward — it really is just “combat training: throwing” like the challenge says.

1. When you enter Teniten Shrine, you’ll see a Zonai Construct on a raised platform ahead of you. You’ll get instructions that your job is to throw your weapon at it.

2. For backup weapon options, there’s a rack of five rusty halberds on your left as you enter.

3. To throw your weapon, hold R — the right shoulder button — to cock your arm and aim. Release R to throw it.

4. For the second part of Teniten Shrine, the Construct moves, but it pauses for a while at the ends of its platform. Hit it with your weapon of choice.

5. That’s it. Collect the Construct’s drops and then head through the gate behind the platform.

6. Open the chest there for a Zonaite spear.

7. Head to the exit to collect your Light of Blessing.