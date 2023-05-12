 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eshos Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the Combat Training: Shields trial

By Nicole Carpenter
A growing green entrance inside a rock for the Eshos Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Eshos Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdoms West Necluda region.

Our guide will help you find the Eshos Shrine location and walk you through its Combat Training: Shields challenge so you can collect the chest and Light of Blessing. This shrine is another combat trial, centered around using your shield.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another shrine to take on.

Eshos shrine location

Eshos Shrine location on the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map Graphic: Jeff Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

You’ll find the Eshos Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom’s West Necluda region, southeast of the region’s Dueling Peaks. The coordinates are (1564, -1945, 0157).

Eshos Shrine puzzle solution

The Eshos Shrine is all about using Link’s shield, part of Tears of the Kingdom’s “Combat Training” trials. If you don’t have any shields for whatever reason, don’t panic — the shrine’s got some for you.

1. Head down the steps and into the main chamber. Get close enough to the Construct in the middle of the room and it’ll evolve and prepare for an attack.

2. The screen will prompt you to deflect projectiles from the Construct, noting that other attacks won’t work. It’ll send a projectile, and you’ll deflect it.

Link using his shield to protect himself from a projectile sent by a Construct in the Eshos Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. After your first deflect, a second Construct will appear, and you’ll have to deflect projectiles from both. The trick is that they’re both different elemental projectiles, so you’ll use different shields for each. We used a spiked Boko shield for the yellow projectile and a zonaite shield for the red projectile. The shrine provides a rusty shield and a wooden shield, which follow the same properties — i.e., use the wooden shield for the yellow projectile (red is fire!), and the metal for the red projectile.

Two Constructs, each with different colored (red and yellow) projectiles in the Eshos Shrine of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Pick up the Zonai charges and other items from the defeated Constructs, then head into the next room to collect from the chest, which awards a mighty zonaite shield. Dang!

5. Examine the sigil further in to complete the shrine and collect the Light of Blessing.

