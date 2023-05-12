Tsutsu-um Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tsutsu-um Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

Our guide will help you find the Tsutsu-um Shrine location and walk you through solving its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, Polygon’s shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Tsutsu-um Shrine location

Tsutsu-um Shrine is in the Hyrule Field region to the west-southwest of Hyrule Field Skyview Tower just past the Coliseum Ruins.

The exact coordinates are (-1422, -1350, 0068).

Tsutsu-um Shrine puzzle solution

In Tsutsu-um Shrine, you’ll use stakes and panels attached to stakes to guide a ball into a hole. (It sounds simpler than it is.)

1. There’s a lot going on ahead of you as you walk into Tsutsu-um Shrine, but we’ll take it in steps.

2. To the left, there’s panel on the floor next to a panel-stake combination. There’s also a piston hanging from the ceiling that’s moving up and down. Grab the panel with Ultrahand and place it on the stake sticking out of the left side of the piston.

3. Grab the panel-stake and place it in the piston when it’s at its lowest point — this will create a platform you can ride like a lift.

4. Climb on and ride it up. Drop off onto the platform behind the piston. Pull both panel-stake assemblies off of the piston and carry them over to the right, past the updraft vent, then place them on the metal platform in front of the big, spinning wheel.

5. Ride the updraft up, and glide to the pillar behind the piston to find a chest with a bundle of arrows inside.

6. Ride the updraft up again, and aim your glide toward the metal platform farther to the right. There’s a second, smaller metal platform above the larger one — that’s where you’re going.

7. Your goal here is to place the panels and stakes in such a way so the ball is directed down, onto the ramp, and then over to the large wheel.

8. Look at the wall directly in front of the chute where the ball comes out. There’s a stake there — you can leave it right there. Grab one of the panel-stakes, and rotate it 45° (or 90°) clockwise to stop the ball.

9. Grab one of the stakes and place it to pin the spinning stone see-saw in place so that it’s sloping down to the right.

10. You might have to tweak the positions a little, but this will guide the ball into the tray in front of the large wheel.

11. Once the ball is in the tray, grab one of the stake-panel combinations.

12. With the stake-panel combination horizontal, place it in the spinning wheel on the left side (at the 9 o’clock position). The goal here is to have it sweep through the tray and push the ball into the bowl.

13. When the ball gets pushed into the bowl on the far right, it will roll into its hole and open the gate to the right.

14. Head through to collect your Light of Blessing and exit.