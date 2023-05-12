Riogok Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Riogok Shrine can be found within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

Let’s get you to the Riogok Shrine and solve its “Force Transfer” puzzle, which is pretty tricky. This guide will walk you through how to collect treasure chests, too, and receive the Light of Blessing for completing the shrine.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Riogok Shrine location

The Rigok Shrine and its “Force Transfer” puzzle is located in Hyrule Field at the (-1443, -1616, 0089) coordinates.

Riogok Shrine puzzle solution

The Force Transfer puzzle inside the Riogok Shrine is all about creatively using items in your environment. In this case, it’s about logs: using them to start and stop machines and reach items on high ledges, or to Ultrahand them together so you can extend those options. Let’s get started.

1. Head straight into the first chamber of the Riogok Shrine. You’ll see a gate blocking your way into the next. It can be opened by a cog, but there’s a space missing that’s keeping it from opening. Pick up the log on your right and use Ultrahand to place it onto the smaller cogs, ensuring that it’s in the gaps and lengthwise between the two.

2. The gate will open once you hit the small upright statue on the right side, near the large cog. Move forward into the next room. There, you’ll find a gate on the right-hand side of the room; it’s operated by a device that’s missing a lever. Pick up the new log that’s straight inside the chamber and attach it to the lever.

3. Use Ultrahand to maneuver the log to the opposite side of the device, thus opening the gate. There’s another log inside.

4. The Riogok Shrine’s chest is on the ledge your lever is now facing. Remove the log that’s your lever and combine it with the log from the chamber that just opened. Basically, you should have one really long log.

5. Use Ultrahand to move the really big log up to the chest, then attach it to the chest, like this:

6. The weight of the log should pull the chest down. If it doesn’t, try repositioning the log. Once it’s down, open up the chest. You’ll get a mighty Construct bow.

7. Now, to exit this room, separate the logs and bring one over to the platform on the left side of the room. Attach it onto the edge closest to the big cog. This will raise the platform when the extended edge of the cog hits the log.

8. You’ll need to also use that extended cog edge to propel yourself onto the now moving platform, like this:

9. Once you’re on that platform, you’ll see there’s a short log vertically under the smaller platform above it. Move that log so it’s no longer hitting the smaller platform.

10. Walk or jump onto the smaller platform when the larger one you’re standing on meets the small one, now accessible because of the moved log.

11. Once you’re on the smaller platform, move the vertical log back its original place. The small platform should now be propelled up to the exit chamber.

12. Examine the sigil to exit the shrine and receive the Light of Blessing.