How to solve the Hyrule Field Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field Skyview Tower is one of the first you might stumble upon in the wild — and one of the trickiest, too. In order to complete it, you’ll have to clear a Bokoblin-populated settlement.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower

The Hyrule Field Skyview Tower is located southwest of Hyrule Field at the coordinates (-0753, -1019, 0064), south of Lookout Landing. In order to activate this tower, you’ll have to get through a Bokoblin settlement.

Here’s what that entails. There is a tower of sorts composed of staircases, which has both a small and a big Bokoblin. The big one is going to try and throw explosive barrels at you — you can try to get to them first, or use Recall to throw toss the barrels back.

Then, once you get close to the boardwalk that leads to the entrance, the goblins are going to throw spiked balls. Wait for the group to start lining up towards your end of the bridge, and use Recall to hit them back with spiked ball.

Alternatively, you can use Ultrahand to combine your weapon with the object — if it’s a sword or equivalent, you’ll have a mighty maze to knock goblins around. You can combine them with your shield, so enemies will get hurt once they attack you if you’re in a guard stance or when you parry.

Take care of the enemies there, and then head inside the settlement itself. I did this during the night, so the “boss,” as well as its companions, were asleep. As long as you don’t get too close to them, you’ll be fine.

Now, there are plenty of barrels around. I recommend using Fuse to attach your bow to them, so you can shoot explosive arrows. Alternatively, bomb flowers are also super useful here.

I personally recommend combining several explosive barrels by piling them up on top of each other, holding the pile with Ultrahand up in the air, and then dropping them above the enemies once they come towards Link.

This wasn’t enough to kill the big goblin, but it took a good chunk of its health regardless, as well as several of the companions.

During the one-on-one encounter, I recommend keeping a distance and using Recall whenever the goblin throws boulders at you. Once more, there are plenty of barrels around, so make use of them and stay in movement, as the enemy moves at a slow pace.

Once you’re done, head over to the tower, open the door, and activate the device. That’s all for the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower!