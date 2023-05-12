How to solve the Pikida Stonegrove Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower is one you’ll come across in the northwestern corner of Hyrule. Activating it requires some creativity and patience, especially if you’re trying to tackle it early on in the game.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower

The Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower is located northeast of Rito Village at the coordinates (-2318, 3066, 0443), between the Hebra Mountains and the Tabantha Tundra, all the way up north.

As you get close to the tower, you’ll notice a broken bridge, similar to the one you used to get to the spot. Thankfully, you can use Ultrahand to repair it, albeit not without some peculiarities. You can easily add all of the missing pieces back to it, stretching both ends enough so you connect them with each other.

The problem is that the farther end will inevitably point downwards, which leaves you with a functionally useless shape. If you have, say, materials or nearby objects to put underneath the bridge, it could provide the elevation you need.

Alternatively, you can search for any nearby sky rocks and use Recall to gain enough height to get to the tower, or you could build a Zonai device.

On my end, I opted for Ultrahand, and the bridge ended up looking like a climbable structure. So I climbed it. If for some reason you’re unable to do so, double-check that the boards are aligned correctly, as sometimes the Ultrahand goo can make a long horizontal line that prevents Link from climbing.

If this happens to you, I recommend hopping off the bridge and grabbing it with Ultrahand. Then, move the bridge up and down for a few seconds, creating a far more climbable arch. Lastly, use Recall to repeat the movements, and try climbing it again.

It might take a few tries, but you don’t have to climb for long, so it should be a fairly straightforward ordeal. Once you’re on the other side, go ahead and activate the tower. That’s all for the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower!