How to solve the Sahasra Slope Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Here’s where to find the tasty mushrooms cave

By Diego Nicolás Argüello
The Sahasra Slope Tower and its surroundings in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower starts as a hunt for mushrooms and quickly evolves into a much more convoluted way of activating the device to clear the map surrounding the area.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

The Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower can be found north of West Necluda at the coordinates (1344, -1170, 0166), southeast of Hyrule Field, and close to Kakariko Village.

A location screen of the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

It’s easy enough to get to this tower, but... the door is locked. Oh well! You’ll meet an NPC named Billson, who’s there to repair to tower. Unfortunately, they can’t get inside, and they hint that there must be something preventing the doors from sliding to each side. Billson also asks for some “tasty mushrooms” from the nearby caves. (Reader, this prompt is super misleading — you’ll see why in a second.)

Thankfully, the cave is right underneath the tower itself. There are two possible entrances, and right off the bat, you’ll need to make your way through some stone walls. You can either Fuse a weapon with a boulder nearby, or use explosives like bomb flowers — it’s up to you.

Link speaks to Billson, who asks, “Did you come to see the Skyview Tower?” in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Here’s the gist. Essentially, the cave has two main paths, which are led by each of the entrances. They both converge into a room with a few Horriblins, who can be tough to fight against in groups.

You can completely avoid that encounter if you want. The path you want to take is in the center of the enemies. If you take the entrance to the left of the cave, you’ll hear the Horriblins to your left — and if you break the walls a bit, you could alert them to your presence. The same goes for the other entrance, as you’re likely to hear them on your right.

Link stands between both entrances to the cave on his right and left sides, with the third path right in front of him in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The key here is to get in between both paths, where you’ll find a third one. Just keep on smashing rocks until it’s open to you.

Then, head inside that room and use Ascend on the helpfully distinct rock surface on the ceiling, which is where the tower is placed. This is right before the entrance to the final room with a Bubbulfrog inside, which is blocked by a boulder and two rocks on each side of it.

Link stands in the room before the Bubbulfrog, from where he can Ascend to enter the tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Once you’re inside the tower, you won’t be able to activate the device just yet. First, you need to take off the long sticks that are on each side of the door, which are blocking the door from sliding. Once that’s settled, talk to Billson, and who will proceed to (finally!) repair the tower. Go ahead and activate it afterward, and you’ll be all set.

If you want to fully explore the cave, bomb flowers will help you deal with the Horriblins, but you can also keep your distance and use Recall once they throw a boulder at you. Make sure to have the ability already selected, and keep the finger at the ready to press L, as the attack is quite fast.

Doing this will stun the Horriblin, which will fall to the ground, so you can whack them directly. You can also play with resistances and weaknesses here, if you have the right items — the light blue one is weak to fire, and the orange one is weak to frost.

A Blue Horriblin takes a peak at Link from a gap in a rock wall in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Take all of them down, make sure to loot as always (one of the mine ores dropped a diamond for me here!), then prepare to do the aforementioned spelunking for that third path.

Once there, remove the boulder covering the door using Ultrahand, and hop to the other end to take down the Bubbulfrog and finish the cave. That’s all for Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower!

Filed under:

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough and guides

Your fast track to becoming the Hero of Time

