How to solve the Popla Foothills Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Popla Foothills Skyview Tower involves a trip underground through a well, as you’re tasked with rescuing a person in need.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower

The Popla Foothills Skyview Tower is located northeast of Lake Hylia at the coordinates (0602, -2119, 0098), southwest of West Necluda. You can access this tower from the get-go, which is already sketchy, and for good reason, since you can’t activate the device yet.

In order to kickstart this tower’s questline, head outside and move toward the well, where you’ll hear someone asking for help. Take to take a trip down below.

After you land on the pool of water, head over to the rock wall and destroy it. Either Bomb Flowers or fusing any of your weapons with the rocks nearby is going to do the trick. If you can’t, use Ascend to escape and return once you have the right tools to destroy the wall.

After the wall is taken care of, you’ll see a path that will lead you to a strange corridor with an NPC named Elmerson on the other side of a cell.

They will point you toward a cave entrance on the other side. Use Ascend to escape (if only Elmerson could do this, too) and move in that direction. If you’re looking at the map, just head south of the tower until you see a pit with a well in the center.

The entrance to the cave is right on the opposite side of that well. This takes you to the Popla Foothills Exploration Site.

Surprisingly, there isn’t much to it. Just hop on the switch that Elmerson mentioned, which is right before the cell, and the trap will be deactivated. Elmerson will then give you 50 rupees, and return to the tower. You should do the same. Using Ascend will save you some time.

If you do want to complete the cave, as you’re standing in the center of that large room, there are two paths on each side.

The one on the left has a chest with topaz inside — you can use Ultrahand to move the chest and use it to provide weight for the switch on the other end of the cell from where you are. The path on the right, which you can climb with ease, leads to the cave’s Bubbulfrog instead.

Once you’re set, return to the tower to activate the device, and part ways with Elmerson. That is all for the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower!