How to solve the Thyphlo Ruins Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is not as convoluted as its counterparts, but can still prove to be quite tricky if you don’t know where to start or what to look for.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is located north of the Great Hyrule Forest at the coordinates (0343, 3133, 0180), west of the Eldin Mountains.

Getting to this tower might require you to hop on a vantage point around the swampy water, as otherwise you’ll drown after a few seconds.

Once you’re on safe ground again, head to the tower itself to find Billson, an NPC who’s attempting to repair the tower. The gist is that something is wrong with the device, but the structure seems fine, so Billson has no clue what the cause might be.

You’ll notice a few massive blocks surrounding the tower, which are similar to the ones on the Great Sky Island from the beginning of the game. You can use Ultrahand to move them around, and they’ll stay floating in mid-air. I moved the lowest one, which held a Construct waiting with rockets, so be careful. The rockets are super useful, though, and exactly what we’ll be using.

I fused one on each side of the block, and then hit one of them to launch myself to the sky.

The rockets quickly broke down, but all you need here is to lift yourself high enough so you can paraglide to the top of the tower. Once you’re there, use Ultrahand once more to move the block that is preventing the tower’s lid from opening. That’s what was causing the issue all along. Just stand around it, and move the block to a side until you hear the success sound.

Once it’s all set, return to Billson to deliver the good news, and activate the device. That’s all for the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower!