Where to find the Barbarian Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Barbarian Armor set is one of the best armor sets in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Making a triumphant return from Zelda: Breath of the Wild, all three pieces — chest, legs, and helm — are scattered inside different caves around Hyrule. It’s worth the treasure hunt, however, as each one increases Link’s attack.

Keep in mind that you may come across treasure maps related to this armor set during your travels, or an NPC might hint at their locations. But you don’t need to acquire this info in-game to physically open the chests containing the Barbarian Armor. If you want to skip the busywork (or just double-check if your hunch is correct), this guide will help. Here’s where to find the Barbarian Armor set locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Barbarian Armor chest piece location

You can find the Barbarian Armor chest piece inside Crenel Hills Cave at the coordinates (0484, 0729, 0041), northeast of Lookout Landing and southwest of “Crenel Hills” when you’re looking at the map. There are Luminous Stone ores on each side, so just follow the light blue ores to the inside of the cave.

There are plenty of ores to destroy inside. But if your eyes are on the prize only, here’s the gist. The cavern is shaped like a circle with pillars around it. If you head to the center, a Stone Talus will emerge from the water, which can be quite tough to deal with depending on your current equipment.

If you want to avoid the sequence altogether, you can. As soon as you drop off to ground level, stay closely to the wall to your left and just circle the cave around. You’re free to make noise, so destroy ores and pick up items while you’re at it.

Then, once you’re on the other side of the cave (opposite of where you first drop off after the entrance, give or take), you’ll see an open path above.

Climb toward it and, at the very end, you’ll find the chest with the Barbarian Armor chest piece. It has 3 defense by default, and grants +1 attack power.

Barbarian Armor legs piece location

You can find the Barbarian Leg Wraps inside Deepback Bay Cave at the coordinates (4213, -2264, 0003), southeast of Hateno Village past East Necluda. If you zoom in on the map, the entrance is between Hateno Beach and Deepback Bay, southwest of Solewood Range.

I’ll be honest here: This cave is kind of intense. There are some fairly tough and annoying enemies. A mix of Bokoblins, including a big goblin similar to the one you fight to conquer Hyrule Field’s Skyview Tower; ice Keese; and ice Like Likes await for you inside.

Of course, you’re free to tackle the cave as you see fit. If you’re not approaching it early on, you might have decent gear to survive the encounters. If not, which was my case, I recommend making a run for it to grab the armor.

You can make your way through the first half of the cave just fine by smacking the Keese with any melee weapon, as they’re fairly weak. Then, once you see an opening to climb to the upper level of the cave — where the Bokoblins are usually patrolling — go for it.

You’ll notice that the path naturally leads to another end of the cave, which is protected (and signalized!) by an ice Like Like hanging from the ceiling. Avoid its attacks, and then jump to the gap, which immediately takes you to the chest room.

One last step. The chest is trapped inside ice, which is annoying. I threw some fire fruits that I had on me, which slowly melt it with each impact. If you happen to have a lit torch, you can get close to it until it melts, too.

Once you can actually open the chest, the Barbarian Leg Wraps will be yours. This armor piece has 3 defense, and adds +1 attack power.

Barbarian Armor head piece location

You can find the Barbarian Helm inside Robred Dropoff Cave at the coordinates (2487, -1467, 0013), southeast of Karariko Village. If you zoom in on the map, the entrance is slightly northwest of the “Robred Dropoff” name itself, and south of Phalian Highlands.

Thankfully, it’s fairly easy to spot, as there are multiple stone statues that lead to it. Kinda creepy, yes, but also helpful.

The stone statues, as a message at the entrance warns you about, will show you the path toward the treasure. Now, the cave might sound complicated, but it’s fairly straightforward if you know where to look in advance. As a rule of thumb, if you see stone statues that are looking at a specific direction, they’re subtly pointing you in the right direction.

That said, there aren’t any traps if you get lost. Worst case scenario, you’ll end up having to backtrack a bit. Just make sure to have either explosive items like bomb flowers or any weapons infused with a rock, as you’ll have to manually make your way through rock walls.

Speaking of which, the first large room has multiple stone statues groups, and three possible paths. If you look closely, all stone statues are facing the center of circle around them, while a group of three is facing directly at a rock wall — that’s where you should head.

If you’re curious, the other paths go in a circle. You can grab a few useful materials if you want, but if you’re only here for the armor, take the aforementioned path directly.

The path will lead you to a room full of Bokoblins, which is... fun. The chest is on the other side of the room — there are two stone statues facing it, but there is a locked door in between, so it’s a no-no. In order to get to it, you’ll have to destroy the rocks (same color as the rock walls you’ve been destroying thus far) that are right in the center of the room.

If you have bomb flowers, either throw or shoot an arrow Fused with one at the rocks. That should create a gap. If you don’t but you’re carrying a weapon with a stone, you can jump and attack so Link hits the ground, leading to the same result. If you’re worried about the goblins, ice is quite effective with them, in case you have a White Chuchu jelly or similar in your inventory.

Now, in front of you there is a path to climb down to, which leads to three stone statue groups. From left to right, the first has five statues, the second has one, and the third has three of them.

The key here is to stand in front of the group with three stone statues, where there’s a plateau of sorts, and then use Ascend. This is going to lead you straight into the chest room.

Three similar statues await you above, which is a bit eerie, but that’s the last step. Go ahead and pick up the Barbarian Helm. It has 3 defense by default, and grants +1 attack power. You can then use Ascend again to return to the previous path in the cave, or just fast travel yourself away if you don’t want to complete the cave at this time.

Whenever you’re wearing the whole Barbarian Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll have +3 attack power, which is a great advantage. If you need to mix and match for whichever reason, having at least one of them equipped will still prove fruitful.