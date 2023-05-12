How to get the paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Like its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom demonstrates Link’s new powers in a small, isolated portion of its vast open world. Once you’ve learned how to use the new Zonai abilities, you then skydive to the surface to start exploring at your leisure. However, in order to unlock the paraglider (the most useful item in the game) and a way to start revealing regions on the map, we recommend pursuing the “To the Kingdom of Hyrule” questline immediately.

Here’s how to unlock the paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom and start activating Skyview Towers.

How to unlock the paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once you’ve climbed out of the lake below The Temple of Time, follow the yellow marker to Lookout Landing, a makeshift fort where you can buy new armor, stock up on supplies, and meet the townsfolk. Speak to Purah, the head of Lookout Landing, at the quest marker to complete “To the Kingdom of Hyrule” and begin “Crisis at Hyrule Castle.”

This will send you to the outskirts of the titular abode, where you’ll meet Captain Hoz and witness even more bizarre events. Return to Purah to report what you saw. At this point, Purah will invite you to explore Lookout Landing while she preps for the next phase of the quest. After getting to know the townsfolk and exploring the Emergency Shelter, head to the Skyview Tower on the northwest side of Lookout Landing.

During the ensuing conversation, Purah will show you how to use the towers scattered throughout Hyrule to reveal the correlating regions on your map. She will also — thank the Zonai — give you the paraglider.

If you played Breath of the Wild, you know how useful the paraglider is. You can climb almost any surface in the game, yes, but getting back down was vastly more complicated before King Rhoam gave you the device. The paraglider allowed you to drop from any height (provided you open it before landing) and cross ravines, chasms, and rivers in the undulating wilderness (assuming you have enough stamina).

The paraglider is even more useful in Tears of the Kingdom. It makes it much easier to dive from the numerous sky islands floating above Hyrule (you no longer have to aim for deep water when falling) and allows you to enter the Depths, the vast, underground map that covers almost as much real estate as Hyrule itself. Combined with Ascend, the Zonai ability that lets you warp through ceilings above you, the paraglider will make exploring each of Tears of the Kingdom’s tiers (Tiers of the Kingdom?) feel that much more organic.