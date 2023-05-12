 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to solve the Lookout Landing Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Progress in the main story to activate the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower

By Johnny Yu
Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and its surroundings in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Lookout Landing Skyview Tower can be found to the south of Hyrule Castle in the Hyrule Field region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower’s location and figure out how to activate it to unlock a portion of the map.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Lookout Landing Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower

Lookout Landing Skyview Tower location on the map of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower can be found just to the south of Hyrule Castle at the coordinates (-0295, 0140, 0025). Unlocking the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower is part of the “Crisis at Hyrule Castle” main quest.

After you dive to the surface from the Great Sky Island, head over to Lookout Landing and meet up with your friend, Purah. She’ll send you to meet with Captain Hoz at Hyrule Castle at (-0335, 0845, 0133), who is leading a search party to find you and Zelda. After you meet Captain Hoz, you’ll need to return to Purah to tell her about your discoveries, which is where she’ll update your map by launching you into the sky at the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower.

