How to solve the Eldin Canyon Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower can be found in the Eldin Canyon region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower’s location and figure out how to activate it to unlock a portion of the map.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower

The Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower is found northeast of Lookout Landing in the Eldin Canyon region at the coordinates (1636, 1183, 0225). When you arrive to the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower, you’ll meet Sawson, who tells you that the lid of the tower has been knocked off, but the door is still locked. Since there is an opening at the top of the tower, we’ll have to get in from above.

On the east and west side of the tower, pieces of rubble will fall from the sky and land on the stone platforms. Jump onto any of the pieces of the rubble and use Recall on it to rewind it into the sky. Glide off at the peak and dive into the hole at the top of the tower. Make sure to redeploy your paraglider before you land (so you don’t take a ton of fall damage), and activate the tower to reveal a portion of the map.