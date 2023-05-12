 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to solve the Eldin Canyon Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Glide in from above to activate the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower

By Johnny Yu
Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower and its surroundings in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower can be found in the Eldin Canyon region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower’s location and figure out how to activate it to unlock a portion of the map.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower location on the map in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower is found northeast of Lookout Landing in the Eldin Canyon region at the coordinates (1636, 1183, 0225). When you arrive to the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower, you’ll meet Sawson, who tells you that the lid of the tower has been knocked off, but the door is still locked. Since there is an opening at the top of the tower, we’ll have to get in from above.

The left half of the image shows Link going down the side of a mountain with rubble at the bottom circled. The right half of the image shows Link paragliding above a mountain range in the same direction an arrow points. These are the rubble landing locations for the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

On the east and west side of the tower, pieces of rubble will fall from the sky and land on the stone platforms. Jump onto any of the pieces of the rubble and use Recall on it to rewind it into the sky. Glide off at the peak and dive into the hole at the top of the tower. Make sure to redeploy your paraglider before you land (so you don’t take a ton of fall damage), and activate the tower to reveal a portion of the map.

