How to solve the Upland Zorana Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower can be found in the Lanayru region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower’s location and figure out how to activate it to unlock a portion of the map.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Upland Zorana Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower

The Upland Zorana Skyview Tower is located to the west of Zora’s Domain in the Lanayru region at the coordinates (2857, 0582, 0379). Make your way to the tower atop a hill to find it covered in sludge, a brown mud-like substance. To open the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, you’ll need to wash away the sludge blocking the door.

In the surrounding area, you’ll be able to find splash fruit, a green pear-shaped fruit that will release water when thrown or imbue your arrows with water. Throw a splash fruit or shoot an arrow Fused with a splash fruit at the sludge on the door to remove it — allowing you to open the door. Interact with the Skyview Tower to reveal a portion of the map and glide away to explore the rest of Hyrule.