 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to solve the Upland Zorana Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Wash away the sludge with a splash fruit

By Johnny Yu
/ new
Upland Zorana Skyview Tower and its surroundings in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower can be found in the Lanayru region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower’s location and figure out how to activate it to unlock a portion of the map.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Upland Zorana Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower location on the map of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Upland Zorana Skyview Tower is located to the west of Zora’s Domain in the Lanayru region at the coordinates (2857, 0582, 0379). Make your way to the tower atop a hill to find it covered in sludge, a brown mud-like substance. To open the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, you’ll need to wash away the sludge blocking the door.

Link stands at the base of the stairs, looking up at sludge blocking the door of the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

In the surrounding area, you’ll be able to find splash fruit, a green pear-shaped fruit that will release water when thrown or imbue your arrows with water. Throw a splash fruit or shoot an arrow Fused with a splash fruit at the sludge on the door to remove it — allowing you to open the door. Interact with the Skyview Tower to reveal a portion of the map and glide away to explore the rest of Hyrule.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough and guides

Your fast track to becoming the Hero of Time

View All Stories

How to unlock Autobuild in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Where to find ancient arowana in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

How to increase weapon durability in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Kazuma Hashimoto
/ new

We need to talk about Prince Sidon in Tears of the Kingdom

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Don’t miss Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s best early shield

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon