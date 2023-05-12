 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to solve Lindor’s Brow Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll need to build a bridge

By Johnny Yu
/ new
Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower and its surroundings in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower can be found in the Hyrule Ridge region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower’s location and figure out how to activate it to unlock a portion of the map.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Upland Zorana Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower location on the map of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

The Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower is found in the Hyrule Ridge region at the coordinates (-1901, 1243, 0297). The tower is isolated on an island on a lake and you will need a bridge to reach the entrance. Luckily, there is a Hudson Construction station on the southern side of the tower with multiple wooden pallets available for use.

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower bridge built out of wooden planks from the Hudson Construction station nearby in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Create a long bridge or ladder by connecting at least four of the largest wooden pallets at the Hudson Construction station. You’ll need to combine the pallets end to end lengthwise using the Ultrahand ability. Pick up your newly created bridge and place one end at the edge of the Skyview Tower’s island. Either walk across or climb your way up, and activate the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower to reveal a portion of the map.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough and guides

Your fast track to becoming the Hero of Time

View All Stories

How to unlock Autobuild in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Where to find ancient arowana in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

How to increase weapon durability in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Kazuma Hashimoto
/ new

We need to talk about Prince Sidon in Tears of the Kingdom

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Don’t miss Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s best early shield

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon