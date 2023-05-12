How to solve Lindor’s Brow Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower can be found in the Hyrule Ridge region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower’s location and figure out how to activate it to unlock a portion of the map.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Upland Zorana Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unlock the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower

The Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower is found in the Hyrule Ridge region at the coordinates (-1901, 1243, 0297). The tower is isolated on an island on a lake and you will need a bridge to reach the entrance. Luckily, there is a Hudson Construction station on the southern side of the tower with multiple wooden pallets available for use.

Create a long bridge or ladder by connecting at least four of the largest wooden pallets at the Hudson Construction station. You’ll need to combine the pallets end to end lengthwise using the Ultrahand ability. Pick up your newly created bridge and place one end at the edge of the Skyview Tower’s island. Either walk across or climb your way up, and activate the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower to reveal a portion of the map.