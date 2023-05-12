 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oromuwak Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the A Launching Device challenge

By Ana Diaz
An image of Oromuwak Shrine, the shrine that contains “A Launching Device” puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It looks like a large rock with a glowing green portal door.
Oromuwak Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Oromuwak Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Tabantha Frontier region.

Our guide will help you find the Oromuwak Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “A Launching Device” challenge so you can collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Oromuwak Shrine location

Oromuwak Shrine location on the map of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

The Oromuwak Shrine is found within the Tabantha Frontier region. You can find the shrine on top of an elevated area just southeast of Tama Pond and slightly west of Tabantha Hills Cave. We accessed it by using the Ascend ability from the cave system below. The exact coordinates are (-3079, 1618, 0243).

Oromuwak Shrine first room puzzle solution

The Oromuwak Shrine is a multi-room shrine that largely focuses on the rocket items in the game. In it, you will need to use the rockets either piecemeal or by attaching them to various items in order to hit a target and solve the puzzles.

1. The first room’s puzzle is rather straightforward. If you look to your right, you will see a large pedestal area with two rockets. Pick up one rocket either with your hands or with the Ultrahand ability and walk across the room toward the wall with the giant glowing yellow target on the wall.

2. You’ll see a ramp leading up toward the target. Use Ultrahand and adjust the rocket’s position so it lines up with the angled track. Make sure the front end is pointing up toward the higher end of the track.

An image of Link in the Oromuwa shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. He is firing a rocket off of a ramp.
An example of how to use the ramp properly
Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. Once you line it up, hit the rocket to activate it. For us, it fired directly into a giant target on the wall and opened the gates allowing us into the next room. (If you make a mistake, don’t worry. The pedestal will respawn another rocket for you to use.)

Oromuwak Shrine second room puzzle solutions

1. As you enter the second room, you will notice a mine cart on a track. Go back to the previous room. Grab the rockets one-by-one and bring them back to the second room.

2. Use the Ultrahand ability to adhere the rockets on each side of the mine cart on the track. Make sure to adhere him to the longer sides.

3. Jump in the mine cart. When you’re in, activate the rockets by hitting them, and ride the mine cart to the upper level of the room.

4. Once you are on the upper level of the room, look up toward the corner of the room closest to the end of the tracks. You will see an isolated platform hanging out from the wall. There is a chest on it.

An image of the upper level in Oromuwak Shrine. The graphic points to a platform that has a chest on it in the corner of the room.
Here is where the chest is
Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. Turn around and grab one of the three rockets laying on the giant ramp. Attach one of the rockets to a shield. Run over and activate the rocket while attached to your shield, and ride up and land on the platform with the chest. Open it for a ruby.

6. After you get the chest, jump back down and grab one of the mine carts sitting around using the Ultrahand ability.

7. Using Ultrahand, carry it to the track and set it so that its long side is lined up with the ramp tracks, and point forward. (We put the mine cart on one of the upper grooves so that it would be easy to add rockets.)

8. There are three rockets sitting on the track as well. Grab two and use Ultrahand to fasten them to the mine cart. You are going to want to put one on each side, as seen below:

An image of Link in the Oromuwak Shinre in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. He has built a minecart with two rockets fasted to the sides of it.
Put each rocket on the long sides of the minecart
Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

9. Jump in the mine cart one last time and activate both rockets. It should fly to the other end of the room. Jump out and claim your Light of Blessing.

