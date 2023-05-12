What to do with Bubbul gems and Bubbulfrogs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Bubbul gems are one of many collectibles you can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Bubbul gems (or bubble gems) are obtained from Bubbulfrogs in caves, and since there are a lot of caves spanning the surface and sky of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and you’ll come across a lot of Bubbul gems before you know what to do with them. Continue reading to find out what to do with your Bubbul gems and what rewards you’ll receive for turning them in.

What are Bubbul gems and what do you do with them?

Bubbul gems are collectibles that are dropped by Bubbulfrogs, green frog-like creatures that love to hang out on the walls of caves. These Bubbul gems can be turned into Koltin for rewards such as the Bokoblin Mask. To trade in your Bubbul gems, you must first complete the “The Hunt for Bubbul Gems!” side quest.

‘The Hunt for Bubbul Gems!’ side quest

Head over to Kilton (back from Breath of the Wild) , found at the coordinates (1231, 1205, 0020), and interact with him to be introduced to his big brother, Koltin. Koltin is looking for a Bubbul gem to turn himself into a Satori, but he can’t get his hands on one.

If you already have a Bubbul gem, you can immediately give one to Koltin to finish the side quest. If you don’t have one, head into Pico Pond Cave, the cave that Koltin walked out of during the cutscene.

Inside the cave, you’ll enter a large open room with a Bubbulfrog on the wall ahead of you. Shoot the Bubbulfrog with an arrow, causing it to drop to the floor and release a Blupee and a Bubbul gem. Return to Koltin and Kilton with the gem and give it to Koltin where he’ll eat it — hoping to turn into a Satori.

After the failure, he comes up with the only solution — he needs to eat more Bubbul gems. Koltin sets off on his journey, and Kilton tells you that he’ll head over to Tarrey Town in Akkala. If you decide to visit Kilton, he’ll tell you about Koltin’s whereabouts, so you can give him more Bubbul gems. If you can’t find him, our Koltin shop and Tarrey Town location explainer can help.

Where to find Bubbulfrogs for more Bubbul gems

As mentioned, Bubbul gems are sourced from Bubbulfrogs, the frog-like creatures that hang around on the walls of caves.

You should know there is one Bubbulfrog — thus one Bubbul gem — located in each cave. This is useful to know as sometimes the Bubbulfrog can be hidden; if you cannot find one, try breaking apart rocks or searching hidden alcoves, as they might be hiding away.

Once you find a Bubbulfrog, they will often flee when you get close. That said, they shouldn’t go far, and will die in one hit or two with your arrow and a follow-up melee attack, making Bubbul gems straightforward to obtain once the frog is in sight.

Finally, though caves are common, if you want to find them quicker, you’ll often find blue, rabbit-like creatures named blupees on your travels. Follow them and it’ll take you to a nearby cave, and thus, a Bubbulfrog.