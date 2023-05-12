 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Runakit Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the Built to Carry puzzle

By Nicole Carpenter
Runakit Shrine opening in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Runakit Shrine is located in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Ridge area, just northwest of Ludfo’s Bog.

This guide will help you find the Runakit Shrine and solve its puzzles to collect the chest and Light of Blessing. When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Runakit Shrine location

Runakit Shrine location on the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map Graphic: Jeff Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

The Runakit Shrine is located within Hyrule Ridge, at the coordinates of (-2534, 1167, 0177). It’s northwest of Ludfo’s Bog and at the northeastern base of Mount Rhoam.

Runakit Shrine puzzle solution

The Runakit Shrine opens into a big, open room with a ton of different platforms and rail systems. It’s an overwhelming space, but don’t worry: The shrine is complex, but we’ll get you through it. In the simplest terms, you’ll navigating a ball around the shrine and using your glider to follow it. Let’s get you started.

1. From the entrance, head straight down the stairs and toward the far end of the current platform. There’s a gap to cross, with two ladders at the other side. Use your glider to get over there.

Runakit Shrine screenshot, showing Link gliding to two ladders. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. Climb the ladders up the tall platform. There’s a large ball right at the top of the platform. To its right, there’s a two-bar rail system leading to the next platform. Grab the large ball and place it onto the platform and let it travel to the next platform. Glide yourself over there, too.

Link gliding alongside a ball on rails in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. There are four logs on this platform. Use Ultrahand to fuse two of them to the ball, putting each log’s tip on opposite ends. Make sure they’re even, because there will stabilize the ball as it travels down the next series of rails. Put the ball on the rails and glide alongside it.

Link gliding over a gap next to a ball with gaps in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. After you land, look toward a platform on the left side of the room to spot a treasure chest. Ignore the ball for a bit while we secure the loot. Before the platform, also on the left side room against the wall, there are four panels — two are already joined in a caret shape, and two are single panels. Combine the single panels to match the caret shape.

5. Move the panels to the rail ahead to create a walkway of sorts to reach the ladder up to the treasure chest. Because of the caret shape, they’ll be able to balance on the rail.

Runakit shrine screenshot, showing caret-shaped panels on a rail in a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

6. Hop onto your new platform and over to the ladder. Climb up and grab the treasure inside.

7. Return to the the main platform via glider and bring a panel pair with you. Turn to your right, away from the wall, and you’ll see another caret-shaped panel. Secure two panels together to create an U shape — use the ones that were already fused, not the one you fused together. What you get is a bottom and two sides to a box.

8. Disassemble the caret panel that you previously fused together and use the pieces to close off the U shape and create a box. Now you’ve got a box with a bottom and four sides.

Making a box with Link in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

9. Take the logs off your ball and attach them to the box so they are both on the same side, and both facing up. Pull the third remaining caret panel from the rails and place that on top of the logs, like so:

Runakit shrine contraption in The Legend of Zelda: tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

10. Place the ball inside the box. Now, you’ll move the whole box to the single rail. The caret-shaped panel on top is like a hook. Let it go, and it’ll travel to the next platform.

Box hooked on a rail in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

11. Use your glider to follow it to the platform.

12. Remove the ball from the box using Ultrahand and carry it up the left-side ramp. There’s an indent in the floor straight ahead where you’ll put the ball.

Runakit Shrine ball in its slot in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

13. The gate will open. Go inside the next chamber and up the stairs to examine the sigil and collect the Light of Blessing.

