Camera Work in the Depths quest steps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Camera Work in the Depths is one of many side quests in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You’ll want to complete this quest to unlock your camera and Hyrule Compendium. Without it, you won’t have either!

Starting in the Central Hyrule region’s village, the Camera Work in the Depths quest is a journey — naturally — into the Depths designed to make use of Link’s handy camera. Josha, the Head of Depths Research, needs help with her work. She thinks there’s evidence of ancient race of people, and can’t go down herself. You’ll help by getting her a picture of any found evidence.

Along with the camera, this quest also award you with zonaite, a mining material that’ll come in handy for crafting.

Camera Work in the Depths quest steps

If you’re looking for the tl;dr for Camera Work in the Depths, here you go.

Head south until you hit the chasm. Jump into the Depths. Find Robbie at the Iayusus Lightroot

How to start the Camera Work in the Depths quest

The quest kicks off after Link returns to Purah and Depths researcher Josha with a map scan in Lookout Landing; Josha will run off to find an old man she calls Goggles. Follow her and she’ll introduce you to Robbie, a familiar face from Breath of the Wild, who can assist you into the depths. Link, as you might expect, is the hired sword.

Robbie runs off ahead, but before you go, Josha hands over 10 Brightbloom Seeds, which are described as seeds that “root and bloom” when struck, “giving off a faint light from a small flower” — an item handy for the darkness of the Depths. She also gives you five arrows.

Head to the chasm to meet Robbie

The first step is to meet Robbie at the chasm south of Lookout Landing, where you leave Josha. Leave through the southern gate and head south. The marked location on the map is nearly perfectly straight from the small city. If you already completed the Jiosin Shrine, you can teleport there for easy access — the marked area for Camera Work in the Depths is just northwest of the shrine. You see the chasm — it’s the big hole in the ground. Dive in!

Oops, Robbie’s missing

There’s a small camp at the base of the chasm. A person is standing near the fire. His name is Ponnick, from the Zonai survey team. Talk to him, and he’ll tell you that Robbie went ahead. Follow his tracks to find him. First, head over to the Sisoij Lightroot, the glowing area Ponnick pointed to earlier. There’s a small fire and note beside it.

Head west until you spot another fire and a small tent setup. There’s another note from Robbie. Keep heading west, heading into the darkness. Use your Brightbloom Seeds attached to arrows to light up the darkness. If you don’t light the way, you risk breaking your heart containers by stepping on gloom, which is the tar-like substance spread across the depths. For more information on illuminating the darkness of the depths, see how how to light caves explainer.

Continue heading west toward a glowing red light in the distance. (On your way, there are lots of opportunities to pick up bomb flowers, too. They seem to grow around roots.)

The next campsite is guarded by four Bokoblins. You’ll have to fight them to get to past and continue to the faint glowing light in the distance. Two are on the ground and one is posted up on a raised platform. In this area, you can also mine zonaite by hitting the glowing green blocks. Fight the bokoblins, then resume your path, lighting up the cave with Brightbloom Seeds.

There is one more pocket of enemies to dispatch on the way, again, with zonaite to mine.

Reaching the Iayusus Lightroot and unlock your camera

When you reach the glowing root, it’ll activate and remove the fog from your map of the depths. It’s located at the coordinates (-0786, 0433, 00469) on the depths map.

There’s a small campfire at the edge of the lightroot. Robbie’s over there. Go talk to him. He’ll point you to a nearby statue then teach you how to use your camera. He’ll also unlock the Hyrule Compendium.

Go take a picture of the statue, which is very close by — just behind the fire moving away from the lightroot. You won’t even have to move from the spot you’re standing. Save the photo to your album. You’ll be prompted to show Robbie the photo. You’re a natural!

Head back to Lookout Landing

You can fast travel to Lookout Landing’s Skyview Tower. Head to your left to find Josha in the same spot you left here. There’s a prompt to show her the photo.

Camera Work in the Depths reward

Josha will give you five zonaite, which is the mining material you may have picked up already in the Depths.

There’s plenty of different things you can do now that you’ve finished the Camera Work in the Depths quest, including proceeding further into the Depths to unlock a new ability (you might want to wait until you have unlocked the A Mystery in the Depths quest first though - your call).