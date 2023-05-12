How to light up the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Darkness isn’t safe in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But there are a few ways to add light to the dark, something that’s especially important in caves and in Hyrule’s deep, dark subterranean area, the Depths.

In lieu of a flame, Link can light up dark areas using brightbloom seeds, found around Hyrule. We’ll show you where to look for them and how to use them, plus a tip to permanently light up larger areas of the Depths.

Darkness is dangerous because of gloom, which is a tar-like substance spread around the depths. Touching it could destroy your heart meters. If you can’t see gloom, you can’t avoid it. Then there’s the matter of falling into pits — light is helpful in watching your step, too. Besides that, though, there’s no reason we’ve found that you can’t run around in the dark, but light certainly makes things easier.

How to light the Depths using Brightbloom Seeds

Brightbloom seeds are easy to use. The simplest way is to hold and throw them. Once they hit the ground, they’ll bloom and light up a small area. You can also send brightbloom seeds farther distancing by fusing them to your arrows and firing them. Once it hits the ground, it’ll bloom and light up in the same way as throwing them.

Where to find Brightbloom Seeds

We’ve found brightbloom seeds largely within caves on the surface or the sky islands — never in the depths themselves. One example is the Passeri Greenbelt Cave, where brightbloom seeds lined the cave walls.

For 10 easy brightbloom seeds, talk to Josha and Robbie in Lookout Landing to start the “Camerawork in the Depths” quest.

Lighting up larger areas with lightroots

When you reach a lightroot area, it’ll activate the big glowing bulb on its top, removing the fog from the map and illuminating the surrounding area. It’s a way to keep an area lit up without having to use brightbloom seeds or other methods of dispelling the dark.

We’ll keep updating this guide when we find more ways to light up Hyrule’s darkness.