Where to find Goddess Statues in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After you successfully complete a shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll receive a Light of Blessing. Once you have four Lights of Blessing in hand, you can exchange them at a Goddess Statue to permanently increase your health or stamina.

On the Great Sky Island — Tears of the Kingdom’s introductory area — you’re introduced to your first Goddess Statue, but there are a ton more around the map. So far, we’ve found 12.

How to use Lights of Blessing in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lights of Blessing can be exchanged for heart containers and stamina vessels at the Goddess Statues scattered around the map. Interact with a Goddess Statue to exchange four Lights of Blessing for a heart container (which increases your total health by one heart) or a stamina vessel (which increases your stamina by a fifth of a wheel). (Not sure which to upgrade first? We have a guide for that, too.)

Goddess Statue locations

There are at least a dozen Goddess Statues in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They’re typically located in villages on the surface, but they can also be found on sky islands. Use the map below to see where you can find all of the Goddess Statues.

Goddess Statues can be found in the following locations:

The Temple of Time — Great Sky Island

Emergency Shelter — Lookout Landing

Rito Village — Tabantha Region

Zora’s Domain — Lanayru Region

Goron City — Eldin Region

Gerudo Town — Gerudo Desert

Lurelin Village — Faron Region

Tarrey Town — Akkala Region

Link’s home in Tarrey Town — Akkala Region

Hateno Village — Hateno Region

Kakariko Village — Dueling Peaks Region

Korok Forest — Woodland Region

How to increase health or stamina without Goddess Statues

Of course, while Lights of Blessing and Goddess Statues boost your health and stamina permanently, there are other ways to increase your health or stamina. After you complete major objectives like a temple or certain side adventures, you’ll receive a heart container, which will increase your health pool by one whole heart. Some of the side adventures also give you the option to choose between heart container or stamina vessel.

You can also temporarily increase your health or stamina by sleeping on a nice bed at an inn or partaking their special treatments. There are foods and elixirs that can be consumed that will provide extra hearts such as “hearty” dishes or extra stamina wheels with Endura carrots.