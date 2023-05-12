Kahatanaum Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kahatanaum Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountains Sky.

Our guide will help you find the shrine location and walk you through “Rauru’s Blessing” to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Kahatanaum Shrine location

The Kahatanaum Shrine is found within the Hebra Mountains Sky region as part of the Rising Island Chain northwest of The Wind Temple. The exact coordinates are (-3294, 3430 1347).

You can access the chain by gliding down from The Wind Temple. If you need additional instructions on how to navigate the island chain, you can find them while following the “Tulin of Rito Village” quest chain.

Kahatanaum Shrine puzzle solution

You’re in luck — this shrine has no puzzles. You can walk ahead and open the chest. The chest in Kahatanaum Shrine contains a large Zonai charge. After you grab that, you can walk ahead and get the Light of Blessing. Thanks, Ruaru!