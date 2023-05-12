 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kahatanaum Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete Rauru’s Blessing

By Ana Diaz
The Kahatanaum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The shrine looks like a giant rock with a portal that enters another room on it. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Kahatanaum Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountains Sky.

Our guide will help you find the shrine location and walk you through “Rauru’s Blessing” to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Kahatanaum Shrine location

A map showing the location of Kahatanaum Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is northwest of The Wind Temple. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Ana Diaz/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Kahatanaum Shrine is found within the Hebra Mountains Sky region as part of the Rising Island Chain northwest of The Wind Temple. The exact coordinates are (-3294, 3430 1347).

You can access the chain by gliding down from The Wind Temple. If you need additional instructions on how to navigate the island chain, you can find them while following the “Tulin of Rito Village” quest chain.

Kahatanaum Shrine puzzle solution

You’re in luck — this shrine has no puzzles. You can walk ahead and open the chest. The chest in Kahatanaum Shrine contains a large Zonai charge. After you grab that, you can walk ahead and get the Light of Blessing. Thanks, Ruaru!

