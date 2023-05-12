Mayaumekis Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mayaumekis Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountains Sky.

Our guide will help you find the Mayaumekis Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Downward Force” trial so you can collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Mayaumekis Shrine location

The Mayaumekis Shrine is found within the Hebra Mountains Sky region in the Rising Island Chain. It is located below The Wind Temple at a lower altitude and slightly northwest. The exact coordinates are (-2947, 3051, 0897).

You can find it easily while completing the “Tulin of Rito Village” quest chain. The shrine will be accessible just after the cut scene where a voice beckons Tulin and Link to go to the giant floating ship. After the scene ends, run up the stairs and then use the trampoline at the top to launch into the air. From there, you can glide right to the entrance of Mayaumekis Shrine.

Mayaumekis Shrine puzzle solution

This shrine is basically one big trampoline gym. Be ready to get springy with it. It’s a fun one!

1. You start this shrine trapped inside a room. First, walk over to the wall with bars. On the right side of that barred wall, you can see a glowing yellow rock/switch sitting just beyond it on the other side. Hit that rock and the door will open. We used a charged spin attack to hit the yellow rock, but you’re welcome to try any other means like a bow and arrow.

2. Enter the next room and walk up the stairs. Defeat the Construct at the top. From there, use a trampoline that will launch you up through the hollow middle of another higher level. Land on the large square platform you got shot through.

3. That platform also has a trampoline. Go ahead and jump on it again, then glide. Immediately look for a floating boat slightly in the distance. It should be easy to spot as you spring up, but it will be moving slowly in a circle. Land on its trampoline and spring up into the air again!

4. Close to the floating boat and trampoline you just used, there’s a large square platform with another trampoline attached. Glide over to it and land there.

5. Turn and look in the direction of where the circling floating boat is. If you look up and into the corner, you will see a chest, as pictured below.

6. Use the trampoline on the platform you’re currently standing on to launch into the air. Then glide over to the moving boat to get another boost. That will get you high enough to land on the platform with the chest. (We tried directly gliding over using the attached trampoline, but we didn’t get enough height. So make sure you get that extra boost in with the moving floating boat.) Open it to get 10 arrows.

7. Glide back down to the platform you arrived on.

8. Use the trampoline again. As you jump, you’ll see a portion of the wall closest to you blocked off with metal bars. There is another yellow rock/switch behind them. Pull the bow mid-air to activate slow-mo aiming, then fire an arrow through the bars to hit the rock.

9. Once you hit it, the rock will emanate a greenish-blue light and a cutscene will show a trap door opening. (If you don’t get it at first, don’t sweat it. You can just bounce up and down until you land a shot.)

10. Use the trampoline again and glide to the highest of the three stationary floating boats. Land on it and use its trampoline. The trapdoor should now be open, allowing you to spring onto the pedestal where you can collect the Light of Blessing.