Timawak Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the Against the Flow puzzle

By Nicole Carpenter
The Timawak Shrine opening in the Eldin Canyon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Timawak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Eldin Canyon.

Our guide will help you find the Timawak Shrine location and solve its puzzles to get its chest and Light of Blessing. The shrine is essentially a test of crossing fiery pits, using several different tactics.

When you're done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Timawak Shrine location

Timawak Shrine map location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeff Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EDP/Nintendo via Polygon

The Timawak Shrine is found within the Eldin Canyon region at the (1798, 1639, 0311) coordinates.

Timawak Shrine puzzle solution

Timawak Shrine has no shortage of burning pits. This shrine will test your ability to travel across them using a variety of different techniques, specifically Ultrahand and Recall.

1. Your first flaming obstacle is straight ahead upon entering the shrine. Use the different sized stones floating along the fire river to cross.

Link complemplating using a makeshift rock bridge to cross a fire river in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Timawak Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. The chamber leads into another where a Construct awaits. Fight and defeat it before moving on to the next steps.

3. There’s an opening on one side, right over a bridge over a second fire river. Stones are floating downstream toward you. Use these stones to cross the river to another platform that holds a ball. Once a stone comes close enough to you, hop on and quickly use Recall to reverse the stone back up the river.

Link using Recall to reverse the flow of a pit of fire in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Timawak Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Jump off and on to the next platform. Ignore the ball for now, and head immediately over to the next platform to grab the chest. Use Ultrahand to rotate a long stone vertically and place it right before the platform with the chest. Let the river flow back to you, then use Recall when it’s close enough for you to jump on and make your way to the chest.

5. Open the chest to receive a strong zonaite shield.

6. Head back the way you came. When a new rock slab forms, use Ultrahand to rotate it so it’s vertical in the river, and close enough to jump on. Do that and let it take you back to the platform with the ball.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Timawak Shrine — Link standing on a platform over a pit of fire Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

7. Grab the ball and float back to the first platform. You’ll have to throw the ball onto the platform before you hop on yourself. Don’t worry if you drop it — use Ultrahand to grab it from the other end of the platform as it continues downstream. If it gets too far, a new one should appear in the original spot.

Link riding a stone down a river of fire, holding a ball, in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Timawak Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

8. Place the ball in the floor indent in front of the gate, immediately to your right. The gate will open. Head inside.

9. Again, another fiery chasm to get across. There’s a fan on each side of the room, and a higher platform on the right side. Hit the fan on the right side then hop into its wind stream to paraglide the higher platform.

Link using his glider to get up to a high place in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Timawak Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

10. Pick up a water spout and bring it down to the main platform with you.

11. Place it at the edge of the platform so it streams into the fire river. It’ll create a stone. Grab the stone with Ultrahand and pull it up onto the platform.

A water spout created some rock in a pit of fire in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Timawak Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

12. Grab a fan and attach it to the stone, creating a boat.

13. Get onto the boat, hit the device to start it, then enjoy your trip across the fire river.

Link rides a boat over a pit of fire in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Timawak Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

14. Examine the sigil to complete the shrine and get your Light of Blessing.

