Sikukuu Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the Spinning Gears challenge

By Nicole Carpenter
new
The Sikukuu Shrine opening, on a mountain overlooking Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Sikukuu Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Eldin Mountains.

Our guide will help you find Sikukuu Shrine within the Eldin Mountains, then help you solve the shrine’s Spinning Gear puzzle to grab the treasure chest and the Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page can direct you to another nearby shrine to tackle.

Sikukuu Shrine location

Sikukuu Shrine map location, in the Eldin Mountains in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeff Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Sikukuu Shrine is located in the Eldin Mountains at the (0700, 2793, 0226) coordinates.

Sikukuu Shrine puzzle solution

1. Enter the shrine and head down a steep set of stairs. You’ll notice the spinning gear on the wall. Balls are falling from an opening at the top left corner, and the gear is guiding its fall to the left.

Link looking at a massive gear on a wall in the Sikukuu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. Use Recall to make the gear spin the other way, thus leading a ball into the indent on the floor to the right of the gear. Once the ball is nested in the correct spot, the gate under the gear will open. Head through there. You’ll see one massive gear and two smaller gears with a knob to turn them.

A complex gear setup in the Sikukuu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. Use the knob on the right side of the platform to rotate the gear. Use Ultrahand for this, spinning the knob to the left, counterclockwise.

4. Hop onto the gear itself, into one of the slots. Use Recall to reverse the gear while you’re on it, and it’ll drop you into a secret chamber.

Link riding a Recalled gear into a secret chamber in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Sikukuu Shrine Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. The chest in the secret chamber has a Zonaite longsword. Grab that.

6. Look straight up. Use Ascend to transport yourself back upstairs.

LInk looking up at a grate that he can Ascend through in the Sikukuu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

7. Once back in the main chamber, spin the small gears’ knob to the right, clockwise.

8. Hop onto the gear once again and use Recall. This will bring you up to the raised platform.

9. Examine the sigil to get the Light of Blessing.

