How to solve the Rabella Wetlands Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Stop the rain to activate the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

By Johnny Yu
Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in the rain and its surroundings in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower can be found to the south of the East Necluda region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower’s location and figure out how to activate it to unlock a portion of the map.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

Rabella Wetlands location on the map in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower is located just south of East Necluda at the coordinates (2420, -2760, 0222). This tower is surrounded by thorns that you’ll have to get rid of by setting them on fire. There’s just one issue: It is always raining at the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. Luckily, there are a few Hudson Construction stations right next to the tower, where you can build a temporary roof to prevent the rain from squashing the fire.

Link stands before the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower roof that was built out of wood using the Hudson Construction materials in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Your first challenge is to get inside of the thorn fence that is blocking the tower. You’ll see some scaffolding that weaves in and out of the fence where you can use Ascend to rise to the top of the wooden platforms.

Link uses Ascend to go through the wooden scaffolding at the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Hop off of the scaffolding into the blocked off area to find two Hudson Construction stations. Build a temporary roof by using Ultrahand to combine three of the long wooden planks lengthwise, then place it on top of the two wooden scaffolds outside of the tower’s entrance. Adjust the roof as needed to prevent the rain from touching the thorns, then set the thorns on fire with a fire fruit, a torch, or a campfire.

Link walks towards a bundle of wood, which is circled, at the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

If you don’t have any materials to start a fire, search the nearby camps to find flint, wood, and torches. Once the thorns have burned away, interact with the tower’s control panel to activate the tower and reveal a portion of the map.

