How to solve the Mount Lanayru Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Use Recall to easily reach the peak

By Johnny Yu
Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and its surroundings in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower can be found in the Lanayru region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page, we’ll help you find the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower’s location and figure out how to activate it to unlock a portion of the map.

Figuring out all of the Skyview Tower locations is merely the first step to unlocking Hyrule’s map in its entirety. Below you’ll find a walkthrough to solve the Mount Lanayru Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower

Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower location on the map of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower is located in the Lanayru region at the coordinates (3844, -1307, 0539). The challenge is making it to the tower’s entrance in the cold. The Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower is situated at the peak of an icy mountain, forcing you to bear the cold weather and icy terrain.

Before you set off into the harsh environment, prepare for the journey by cooking spicy food, wearing cold resistant armor, or drinking a cold resistance elixir.

Rubble used to soar into the sky to reach the Mount Lanayru Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Rather than climbing your way to the top, the best way of reaching the tower is to take advantage of the rubble falling from the sky. Hop on top of a fallen boulder, and use Recall on it to rewind the rock into the sky. Jump off once the rubble has reached its apex, then glide over to the tower’s entrance.

