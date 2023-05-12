Taki-ihaban Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Taki-ihaban Shrine is located inside Lindor’s Brow Cave within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region. The shrine is a “Rauru’s Blessing” shrine, so there’s no puzzle to solve — you just have to go inside.

Our guide will help you find the Lindor’s Brow Cave and Taki-ihaban Shrine locations to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Lindor’s Brow Cave and Taki-ihaban Shrine location

Just a little east-southeast of the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower in the Hyrule Ridge region, you’ll find Hestu for the first time. He’ll ask you to kill a couple evermeans for him (the angry trees) as part of the “Hestu’s Concerns” side adventure.

From Hestu, look to the west toward Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower and head up the hill. You'll find the entrance to Lindor’s Brow Cave near the top at (-1734, 1167, 0230).

When you drop down the entrance shaft to Lindor’s Brow Cave, you’ll fall into a small pool of water. There are some brightcaps along the walls as you fall, a bomb flower along the waterline at the bottom, and you might find a glowing cave fish in the water.

The cave opens up to the west into a larger room. There are a lot more bright caps and brightbloom seeds, along with a couple ore deposits. The problem is that there’s also some Gloom Spawn (the nasty gloom hands) that will attack you. Using AOE elemental damage such as bomb flowers and fire and lightning Chuchu jellies work well against them, or you can just run away.

If you decide to beat the Gloom Spawn, however, a Phantom Ganon will take their place. Phantom Ganon will deal a lot of damage if you don’t have upgraded armor, so now is the time to run if you don’t believe in your abilities! Otherwise, hold up your shield to block his attacks and go in for the kill.

Once the battle is all over or you decided to flee, head for the ledge on the west side of the cave to find Taki-ihaban Shrine at (-1828, 1196, 0147).

Taki-ihaban Shrine puzzle solution

Taki-ihaban Shrine is a “Rauru’s Blessing” shrine, so all you have to do is walk in and grab your prizes.

Open the chest in front of you for a large Zonai charge and then claim your Light of Blessing.